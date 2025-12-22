Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 56-day compressive strength test on its graphene-infused concrete mix poured in Bristol, Tennessee on October 17, 2025.

This follows the previously reported 28-day results announced on November 20, 2025. The test, conducted by Diversified Materials Testing LLC in Bristol, Tennessee, in accordance with ASTM C39 standards, involved cylinder samples from the initial pour of three on-grade slabs totaling 12.5 cubic meters (two 20-foot-by-30-foot slabs and one 15-foot-by-25-foot slab). The design mix targeted 4,000 psi compressive strength.

Key results:

7-day strength: 3,428 psi

28-day strength: 4,449 psi (11% increase over design)

56-day strength: 4,974 psi (24.35% increase over the 4000 PSI design. The Argo graphene additive mix consists solely of a graphene and water dilution design, "without" additional enhancing additives such as superplasticizers)

These results further validate Argo's proprietary graphene formulation, demonstrating continued strength gain over time and superior performance compared to standard concrete.

"The 56-day compressive strength results are encouraging to show our testing is running increased benefits without compromising existing known industry processes in construction for mixing, delivery, and installation etc. The 25% verification increase with no additional enhancing additives now creates a go forward performance baseline to effectively use "as is" or design any graphene-based additive for Argo Graphene cement, concrete products and asphalt.

"This confirms the long-term benefits and market integration of our graphene-enhanced concrete," said Scott Smale, Chief Executive Officer of Argo. "Our facility in Regina, Saskatchewan, will enable us to refine and scale this technology for broader market adoption."

The Company will continue project testing and development to advance commercialization in the construction industry.

ABOUT ARGO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/97315371/admin/dashboard/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/argographene/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/argographene/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/ArgoGraphene

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278792

Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.