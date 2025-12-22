A team at Fraunhofer ISE has created new imaging methods to measure losses in individual sub-cells of multi-junction solar cells based on perovskite-silicon and perovskite-perovskite-silicon combinations.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have developed new imaging methods to measure losses in individual sub-cells of perovskite-silicon tandem and perovskite-perovskite-silicon triple junction devices. The research team noted the growing need to be able to measure the electrical and thermal effects of new functional multi-junction solar cell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...