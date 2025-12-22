Moll Batterien has secured more than €22 million ($25.8 million) in public funding for a 1 GWh sodium-ion battery plant in Bavaria, part of a roughly €103 million investment scheduled to come online in 2026.From ESS News Moll Batterien GmbH has revealed plans to build a sodium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Lichtenfels, Germany, with an initial annual capacity of 1 GWh. The plant is expected to create 126 jobs and training positions, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026. The Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs said it will provide €19.65 million in support for the project under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...