From Lily Allen creating the ultimate diss album, Lewis Capaldi beating Drake and Kendrick, to Katy Perry's space adventure impacting her ticket sales a new report unlocks fans favourite moments in live music for this year.

Leading ticket marketplace viagogo has released its third annual Year in Live Experiences Report spotlighting the UK's hottest moments in live music for 2025.

Coldplay took first place as the top selling artist in the UK on viagogo, followed by Oasis. The stars behind hits such as 'Yellow' and 'Fix You' even topped the poll for drawing in the most international fans who could fill half of London's O2 arena.

Joining them in the top 3 British acts is the 'Someone you Loved' star Lewis Capaldi. After two years away from the spotlight, the Scotsman marked his return with his UK and Ireland tour.

Due to high demand, additional dates were added, pushing other global favourites off the podium, resulting in Capaldi ranking higher than the likes of Beyoncé, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Despite the roasting from Kendrick's "Not Like Us" phenomenon which won five grammy's and charted to number one in at least nine countries, Drake was still a favourite for Brits this Summer.

After announcing his partnership with North London festival Wireless, demand for Drake's Wireless 2025 performance saw a massive spike in demand compared with the previous year. Videos of the rapper's curated festival set went viral as fans went into a frenzy over surprise guests such as Lauryn Hill, Vanessa Carlton, Central Cee, Dave and Vybz Kartel.

Jess Glynne lit up social media this summer when her Jet2-fuelled hit Hold My Hand went viral sending viagogo searches soaring in a huge spike from June to July.

In other extraordinary moments, Katy Perry's Blue Origin space trip drove a 59% increase in fan demand for the pop singer's 'Lifetimes Tour' compared to the previous month on viagogo.

Waving the flag for homegrown talent, Lily Allen's internet-breaking album release for West End Girl sent UK fans into overdrive. After announcing her UK tour after a 7-year hiatus, West End Girl saw general sale tickets outpace pre-sale volumes several times over. The same pattern repeated for her 27 November 2025 release, where demand again eclipsed the earlier pre-sale numbers by a wide margin.

Looking ahead to 2026, viagogo's most sought-after current UK music events feature heavy-hitters like Bon Jovi, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny, all set to create standout moments next year.

Hayley DiNaso from viagogo said, "At viagogo, we've loved seeing fans respond to some truly iconic live music moments this year from UK stars like Lily Allen and Jess Glynne taking over social media to global powerhouses like Drake and Katy Perry lighting up stages around the world. The enthusiasm for live music shows no signs of slowing, and with 2026 shaping up to be a monumental year, it's exciting to see such a diverse mix of artists paving the way for unforgettable experiences."

NATIONAL RANKINGS

UK MOST IN DEMAND ARTISTS FOR 2025

Coldplay Oasis Billie Eilish Sabrina Carpenter Lewis Capaldi Lana Del Rey Dua Lipa Teddy Swims Lady Gaga Beyoncé

UK CURRENT MOST IN DEMAND ARTISTS FOR 2026 [as of December 2025]

Bon Jovi Luke Combs Bad Bunny My Chemical Romance Metallica The Weeknd Olivia Dean Billy Joel Florence and the Machine The Neighbourhood

