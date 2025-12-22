Anzeige
22.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Removal - Paragon Mortgages (No.28) PLC

DJ Removal- Paragon Mortgages (No.28) PLC 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Removal- Paragon Mortgages (No.28) PLC 
22-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
22/12/2025, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
Paragon Mortgages (No.28) PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
22/12/2025, 08:00: 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2047; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   securities     XS2243463879 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2047; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   securities     XS2243463952 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2047; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   securities     XS2243464091 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class Z Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2047; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   securities     XS2243464257 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2047; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   securities     XS2243464174 --  
thereof) 
 
 
Class S Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2047; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   securities     XS2243464331 --  
thereof)

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 412180 
EQS News ID:  2249204 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2249204&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
