Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
22-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

22/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount      Security Description                      Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: RELX PLC 
 
3700000 (Block  Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each; fully paid         Equity shares     GB00B2B0DG97 --  
Listing)                                     (commercial companies) 

Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
9066667     Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;            Equity shares     GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                         (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
250000      Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
1700000     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
207000      Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited 
 
20000000 (Block Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid;          Closed-ended      JE00B6RMDP68 --  
Listing)                                     investment funds 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
42000      Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
         paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: Supply@ME Capital plc 
 
488163      Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each; fully paid           Equity shares     GB00BFMDJC60 --  
                                         (transition) 

Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 
 
23148148     Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid          Equity shares     GB00BKM0ZJ18 --  
                                         (transition) 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
1433000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like   FR0013416716 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
20000      Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like   XS3087774306 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
51000      WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
492000      WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
4000       CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
280000      Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   XS2940466316 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
10000000     (TJS linked) 11.20% Notes due 22/06/2028; fully paid;      Debt and debt-like   XS3257719099 --  
         (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each)        securities 
 
 
1000000000    2.16% Green Transition Notes due 22/12/2028; fully paid;    Debt and debt-like   XS3257630601 --  
         (Registered in denominations of DKK10,000 each)         securities 
 
 
50000000     4.70% Callable Notes due 22/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like   XS3257723364 --  
         denominations of USD100,000 each)                securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
687600      Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by   Debt and debt-like   GB00BTDGRP18 --  
         Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc. due 22/06/2027      securities 
 
 
5617977     Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by   Debt and debt-like   GB00BTDGRQ25 --  
         Hubei Sinophorus Electonic Materials Co.,Ltd. due 22/06/2027  securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2000000     Securities due 22/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised      XS3167507022 --  
         securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives 
 
 
2000000     Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised      XS3167507451 --  
         securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives 
 
 
2500000     Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised      XS3167507378 --  
         securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives 
 
 
5935000     Securities due 22/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised      XS3212580933 --  
         securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives 

Issuer Name: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
 
15,320,428    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid             Closed-ended      GB00B1G3LR35 --  
                                         investment funds 

Issuer Name: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC 
 
19,195,552    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid             Closed-ended      GB0005581672 --  
                                         investment funds 

Issuer Name: Albion Crown VCT PLC 
 
41,683,364    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid             Closed-ended      GB0002577434 --  
                                         investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
5200       WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY658 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
155000      WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
39400      WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
170000      WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
8000       WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DK975 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
47000      WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
10000      WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
329700      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
23581200     WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
5500       WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                         securities
37000      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
873000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
5200       WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
6500       WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
12500      WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
64500      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
386600      WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
7000       WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
272500      WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
91700      WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
2000       WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00B68GSP26 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1500       WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00B68GR111 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
3500       WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00B3XR4V72 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
1025       Leverage Shares 3x Netflix ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like   XS2675739135 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
10000      IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully paid  Debt and debt-like   XS3068771271 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
10000      IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   XS3068775694 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
30000      IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   XS2852999692 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
70000      Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like   IE00BK5BZQ82 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
5000       IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like   XS3068774614 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
67000      Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2944874416 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
50000      IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   XS2852999429 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
650000      Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid  Debt and debt-like   XS2901882618 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
11000      Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP     Debt and debt-like   XS2944889109 --  
         Securities; fully paid                     securities 
 
 
10000      Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/ Debt and debt-like   IE00BKT66K01 --  
         2070; fully paid                        securities 
 
 
2000       Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully Debt and debt-like   XS2820604853 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
85000      Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   XS2337090851 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
500000      Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   XS2337090422 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
85000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like   XS3068789307 --  
         09/2075; fully paid                       securities 
 
 
340000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2399367254 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
200000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2399367254 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
600000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2399367254 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
15000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2595673190 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
5000       Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   XS2472195101 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
106000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like   XS2399369896 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
17000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   XS2472195952 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
31000      Leverage Shares 3x Long UnitedHealth (UNH) ETP Securities due  Debt and debt-like   XS3091985815 --  
         15/09/2075; fully paid                     securities 
 
 
90000      Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   XS2820604770 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
500       Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   XS2663694680 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
140       Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   XS2663694680 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
20000      Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   XS2663695067 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
16000      Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS3135032160 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
535000      Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP Securities; fully   Debt and debt-like   XS2472196331 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
48000      Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS3135031279 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
85000      Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   XS2757381400 --  
                                         securities
 
 
160000      Leverage Shares 4x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2779861082 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
530000      Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like   XS2595672036 --  
         fully paid                           securities 
 
 
55000      Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully   Debt and debt-like   XS2779861249 --  
         paid                              securities 
 
 
850000      Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like   XS2399364152 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
55000      Leverage Shares 5x Long S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS2399364582 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1500       Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully  Debt and debt-like   IE00BK5BZY66 --  
         paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
12000      WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
429000      WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
4000       WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
30000      WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 
 
7000       (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   GB00B00FHZ82 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 
 
35000000     Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 22/12/2045; fully paid;     Debt and debt-like   XS3256045496 --  
         (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000,000 each)      securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
42000      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   JE00B766LB87 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
33000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: ProVen VCT plc 
 
3919700     Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid             Closed-ended      GB00B8GH9P84 --  
                                         investment funds 

Issuer Name: ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 
 
3239415     Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each; fully paid           Closed-ended      GB00B5B7YS03 --  
                                         investment funds 

Issuer Name: Wizz Air Holdings plc 
 
10000 (Block   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid          Equity shares     JE00BN574F90 --  
Listing)                                     (commercial companies) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
16000      WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
60000      WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   XS2819843223 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
100000      WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS2425848053 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
10000      WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS2771642134 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
137000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
13000000     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
500000      WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   XS2819843900 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
410000      WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS2637076568 --  
         paid                              securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 412197 
EQS News ID:  2249514 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2249514&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
