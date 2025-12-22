Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 22-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: RELX PLC 3700000 (Block Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00B2B0DG97 -- Listing) (commercial companies) Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 9066667 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 250000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 1700000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 207000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited 20000000 (Block Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid; Closed-ended JE00B6RMDP68 -- Listing) investment funds Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 42000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- paid securities Issuer Name: Supply@ME Capital plc 488163 Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFMDJC60 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 23148148 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BKM0ZJ18 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 1433000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 20000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 51000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 492000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 4000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 280000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 10000000 (TJS linked) 11.20% Notes due 22/06/2028; fully paid; Debt and debt-like XS3257719099 -- (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each) securities 1000000000 2.16% Green Transition Notes due 22/12/2028; fully paid; Debt and debt-like XS3257630601 -- (Registered in denominations of DKK10,000 each) securities 50000000 4.70% Callable Notes due 22/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3257723364 -- denominations of USD100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 687600 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Debt and debt-like GB00BTDGRP18 -- Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc. due 22/06/2027 securities 5617977 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Debt and debt-like GB00BTDGRQ25 -- Hubei Sinophorus Electonic Materials Co.,Ltd. due 22/06/2027 securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2000000 Securities due 22/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised XS3167507022 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2000000 Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised XS3167507451 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 23/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised XS3167507378 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 5935000 Securities due 22/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised XS3212580933 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 15,320,428 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00B1G3LR35 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC 19,195,552 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0005581672 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Albion Crown VCT PLC 41,683,364 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0002577434 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 5200 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 155000 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 39400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 170000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 8000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 47000 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities 10000 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 329700 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 23581200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 5500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 37000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 873000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 5200 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 6500 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 12500 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 64500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 386600 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 7000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 272500 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 91700 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 2000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B68GSP26 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B68GR111 -- securities 3500 WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3XR4V72 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 1025 Leverage Shares 3x Netflix ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like XS2675739135 -- paid securities 10000 IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068771271 -- securities 10000 IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775694 -- securities 30000 IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999692 -- securities 70000 Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 -- paid securities 5000 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities 67000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2944874416 -- paid securities 50000 IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999429 -- securities 650000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 11000 Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 -- Securities; fully paid securities 10000 Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/ Debt and debt-like IE00BKT66K01 -- 2070; fully paid securities 2000 Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully Debt and debt-like XS2820604853 -- paid securities 85000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities 500000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities 85000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like XS3068789307 -- 09/2075; fully paid securities 340000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 200000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 600000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 15000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 -- paid securities 5000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472195101 -- securities 106000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399369896 -- securities 17000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472195952 -- securities 31000 Leverage Shares 3x Long UnitedHealth (UNH) ETP Securities due Debt and debt-like XS3091985815 -- 15/09/2075; fully paid securities 90000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities 500 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 140 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 20000 Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663695067 -- securities 16000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS3135032160 -- paid securities 535000 Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2472196331 -- paid securities 48000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3135031279 -- securities 85000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities 160000 Leverage Shares 4x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2779861082 -- paid securities 530000 Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2595672036 -- fully paid securities 55000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 -- paid securities 850000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364152 -- securities 55000 Leverage Shares 5x Long S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364582 -- securities 1500 Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZY66 -- paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 12000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 429000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 30000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 7000 (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 -- securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 35000000 Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 22/12/2045; fully paid; Debt and debt-like XS3256045496 -- (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 42000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities 33000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities Issuer Name: ProVen VCT plc 3919700 Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00B8GH9P84 -- investment funds Issuer Name: ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 3239415 Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00B5B7YS03 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Wizz Air Holdings plc 10000 (Block Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares JE00BN574F90 -- Listing) (commercial companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 16000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 60000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 100000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 10000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities 137000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 13000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 500000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 410000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2637076568 -- paid securities

