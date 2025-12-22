Solarpro says it is building a 450 MW solar power plant in northern Hungary using Longi modules.Solarpro is building a 450 MW solar power plant in Heves county, Hungary. The company said it will be the country's largest PV facility. The Europe-based engineering, procurement and construction and operations and maintenance contractor is deploying nearly 700,000 solar modules supplied by Chinese manufacturer Longi. The project is expected to generate about 470 GWh of electricity per year, which Solarpro said is sufficient to supply roughly 106,000 households. The companies said the plant could reduce ...

