DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.2035 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6557096 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 412303 EQS News ID: 2249884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 22, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)