Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 25.4504 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 349918 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 412372 EQS News ID: 2250026 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 22, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)