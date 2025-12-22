Black Book Research: Black Book Poll: "Governed AI" Emerges as the Deciding Factor in 2026 NHS Procurement

Respondents report approvals and evaluation readiness are now the bottlenecks driving demand for reusable safety artefacts, evidence repeatability and lifecycle controls.

CITY OF LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Black Book Research today released findings from its NHS UK AI Procurement Readiness Poll. capturing perspectives from NHS provider and system digital leaders responsible for AI evaluation, clinical safety, information governance, and procurement oversight. Respondents indicate that 2026 NHS AI purchasing decisions will be determined less by pilot velocity and feature breadth, and more by whether solutions are deployable under governance, meaning they can be implemented safely inside clinical workflows, audited end-to-end, monitored post-deployment, and updated under controlled change management.

Across respondents, procurement requirements are converging on a common operating definition of "procurement-ready AI": solutions that can be implemented safely within clinical workflows, are auditable end-to-end, include post-deployment monitoring, and can demonstrate repeatable evidence generation across organisations.

"NHS buyers are moving from experimentation to procurement standards," said Doug Brown, Founder, Black Book Research. "In 2026, the winners will be vendors that can operationalise AI with disciplined clinical safety cases, defensible provenance, and continuous monitoring, embedded in day-to-day clinical work, rather than those that simply present the most features in a demonstration."

What "Procurement-Ready (Governed) AI" Means in Practice

Respondents consistently described governed AI in procurement terms-solutions that arrive with implementation-ready artefacts and operational controls. Based on rating, ranking, and coded open-text themes, buyers increasingly expect:

Clinical safety assurance deliverables that are implementation-ready (not "post-award")

Auditability and provenance (generated vs edited vs signed; traceability across workflows and data sources)

Information governance readiness (secure data access, role-based controls, clear data flows)

In-workflow integration with controllable outputs and explicit clinician sign-off

Lifecycle operations : monitoring, drift management, incident handling, and controlled updates (versioning, rollback, change logs)

Repeatable evidence generation: evaluation plans, outcomes definitions, and monitoring measures that can travel across sites

In mainstream discussions of NHS AI, product announcements and pilots often dominate. This poll indicates the decisive procurement conversation is increasingly about whether AI can be governed, assured, monitored, and sustained at scale.

Key Findings for NHS AI Procurement in 2026 (n=256)

1) Documentation AI is the primary enterprise adoption path if it is auditable and workflow-grade

Respondents identify documentation automation (summarisation, drafting, ambient capture) as the most immediate AI category for enterprise procurement-provided it meets NHS governance expectations.

Supporting indicators (survey-reported):

74% selected documentation acceleration as a top-two AI procurement priority for 2026.

72% say they would not approve scale-up without clear provenance and audit trails (generated vs edited vs signed).

68% rate in-workflow integration (minimal copy/paste, controllable outputs, clear sign-off) as a hard requirement for procurement.

57% cite editing/verification burden as the most common factor that prevents pilots from scaling.

Procurement implication: Documentation AI is increasingly being treated as clinical-grade operational functionality, not a productivity add-on. Buyers expect governance artefacts, auditability, and measurable net time savings.

2) Clinical safety assurance has become a first-order procurement gate

Respondents report that AI adoption is increasingly constrained-and enabled-by the quality and completeness of clinical safety and governance deliverables.

Supporting indicators (survey-reported):

83% rate clinical safety assurance as a hard procurement gate (not a post-award deliverable).

69% report at least one AI initiative was paused or delayed in the past 12 months due to clinical safety and/or IG approval requirements.

63% expect vendors to provide reusable, implementation-ready safety artefacts (hazard identification, mitigations, operational controls), not generic statements.

58% estimate safety/IG approval cycles add 3+ months for AI that touches clinical documentation or decision workflows.

Procurement implication: Safety case maturity is becoming a competitive differentiator. NHS buyers are evaluating whether vendors can support safe operations over time, including governance for updates and change control.

3) Monitoring, drift management, and controlled updates are now procurement requirements

Respondents indicate that procurement frameworks are rapidly evolving to include run-state controls-particularly for generative AI and adaptive systems.

Supporting indicators (survey-reported):

64% require post-deployment monitoring commitments in contracts (performance drift, safety signals, incident handling).

62% require explicit versioning, rollback, and update controls, including documentation of changes to models/configuration/prompting.

48% report their organisations are treating select GenAI uses as higher-assurance clinical functionality, increasing scrutiny and governance burden.

Procurement implication: NHS AI procurement is shifting toward a lifecycle model: procure, deploy, monitor, update safely, and evidence performance continuously-rather than "install and forget."

4) Evidence repeatability and evaluation readiness are shaping vendor viability

Respondents report that the ability to generate credible, portable evidence-under NHS governance constraints-now materially influences vendor selection.

Supporting indicators (survey-reported):

77% cite data access and evaluation readiness as a top barrier to scaling AI beyond pilots.

66% say evidence from one organisation is often not portable to another due to data heterogeneity, workflow differences, and local governance.

59% require a formal real-world evaluation plan (outcomes + monitoring) as part of procurement for AI affecting clinical workflows.

52% say vendor evidence packs are frequently insufficient without additional local validation.

46% report that "evaluation-ready" data access typically takes 12+ weeks, even when organisational intent is strong.

Procurement implication: Procurement is increasingly favouring vendors that can productise evaluation: clear measures, repeatable methods, and monitoring commitments that survive scale.

5) Provenance and "source-of-truth" controls are becoming mandatory for patient-facing and communications AI

Respondents link AI scale to patient-channel reliability, data integrity, and governance of communications and escalation.

Supporting indicators (survey-reported):

69% say patient-channel expectations are directly shaping AI procurement requirements, especially provenance and identity controls.

63% identify identity/demographic integrity as a leading risk factor for patient-facing AI or automated messaging workflows.

54% require stronger provenance indicators before expanding AI-generated letters, summaries, or automated patient communications at scale.

Procurement implication: AI that influences patient communications is being assessed through a risk-and-trust lens: provenance, escalation handling, and operational ownership are increasingly decisive.

Practical Implications for Vendors and NHS Buyers

Based on the pattern of responses, the procurement advantage is shifting to vendors that can reduce friction across approval, evaluation, and run-state operations. Respondents indicated increasing preference for suppliers that can:

Deliver implementation-ready clinical safety and IG packs (not generic assurances)

Provide auditable provenance at the point of care (including explicit clinician sign-off paths)

Contractually commit to post-go-live monitoring and incident handling

Demonstrate controlled updates (versioning, rollback, change documentation)

Support repeatable evaluation methods that can be executed across NHS organisations

Statistical Confidence

With a sample of n=256, results are reported at a 95% confidence level with an approximate margin of sampling error of ±6.1 percentage points for results near 50% (maximum variance). For proportions in the 10%-50% range, corresponding 95% confidence intervals typically fall within an approximate ±3.7 to ±6.1 percentage point range, depending on the observed percentage.

This confidence range reflects theoretical sampling error under a simple random sample assumption. As with many leadership polls using verified invitation lists and professional panels, these figures should be interpreted as directional precision indicators; subgroup analyses carry wider intervals due to smaller base sizes.

Research Independence and Vendor-Agnostic Policy

Black Book Research conducts this poll under vendor-agnostic research protocols designed to preserve independence and avoid pay-to-play influence:

No vendor sponsorship controls the instrument or findings.

No vendor pre-review or approval of results prior to release.

Findings are reported in aggregate; this release does not rank or identify individual vendors.

Research design and analysis are performed independently of any commercial engagements.

Black Book does not accept compensation contingent on outcomes, ratings, or inclusion/exclusion decisions.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare IT research and advisory firm delivering survey-driven benchmarking on adoption, requirements, implementation performance, and measurable operational outcomes. Over the last five years, Black Book has conducted in-depth UK studies across NHS provider organisations, system digital functions, and UK private hospital groups, tracking the evolution of enterprise digital requirements-from foundational digitisation to optimisation, interoperability, and now AI enablement. Black Book's UK research programmes combine quantitative polling with coded qualitative evaluation to illuminate buyer requirements, procurement barriers, and real-world performance-documenting where vendors are delivering value and where gaps persist in workflow fit, clinical safety assurance, information governance, evidence repeatability, and post-deployment operations.

