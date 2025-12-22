Anzeige
22.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
Nokian Tyres plc: The Nokian Tyres Romania factory reaches the target of one million tires in 2025

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release December 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EET

The Nokian Tyres factory in Oradea, Romania has produced its one millionth tire of the year on December 20th. The tire was produced according to the production target for the year.

"I am very proud of our entire team for their hard work in reaching this milestone. It is a strong testament to our commitment to customers across Europe, enhancing our service level and delivering innovative products that ensure safety and comfort for drivers in all conditions," says Nokian Tyres President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

The Nokian Tyres Romania factory was inaugurated in September 2024 and started tire deliveries in March this year. The factory focuses on manufacturing passenger car tires sold in the European market.

The millionth tire produced in Oradea this year is a Nokian Tyres Snowproof 2 winter tire. As the inventor of the winter tire, Nokian Tyres is known for its premium products designed for demanding winter conditions, and the Romania factory continues the over 90-year-old heritage of Nokian Tyres expertise of safe driving and sustainable tire manufacturing.

The company also launched two new products for the European market this year: the Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 2 all-season tire as well as the Nokian Tyres Powerproof 2 summer tire. The company will continue to launch new products for drivers in Europe produced in Romania.

The Nokian Tyres Romania factory is the world's first full-scale zero-CO2-emissions tire factory with all energy generated without fossil fuels and utilizing the most modern tire production technology. When fully completed approximately by the end of 2027 the factory will be the biggest Nokian Tyres production facility, representing some 40 percent of the total production capacity. It is Nokian Tyres' third production facility in addition to factories in Nokia, Finland and Dayton, US. Nokian Tyres has over 500 employees in Romania.

Further information:

media@nokiantyres.com
Media bank / Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 3,800 people with net sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2024, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
