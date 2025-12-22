Anzeige
WKN: A14U1Y | ISIN: SE0007158829 | Ticker-Symbol: COE
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:07
4,366 Euro
-1,53 % -0,068
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coor Service Management Holding AB: Patrik Sjölund appointed CFO of Coor

Patrik Sjölund has been appointed CFO of Coor and member of the Executive Management Team, as of second quarter of 2026. Patrik Sjölund replaces Daniel Warnholtz, who has been acting CFO since November 2025.

Patrik Sjölund has broad financial experience. Most recently, he has worked as Group CFO at Nobina, the largest public transport operator in the Nordics. Patrik also has experience as Group CFO, Regional CFO and other senior finance roles in international and Nordic environments in industries such as oil, logistics, installation, manufacturing and telecoms at companies including BP, General Electric, Ericsson, Proffice, Sandvik and Imtech.

"I'm delighted that Patrik Sjölund has accepted the position as CFO, with his experience and expertise he will make a significant contribution to our continued progress, comments Ola Klingeborg, President and CFO at Coor".

Daniel Warnholtz will remain in the position until Patrik Sjölund takes over.

For more information, please contact:

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor

+46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor,

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This constitutes information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 22 December 2025 at 09:00 CET.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor creates the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

