Coor Service Management Holding AB: Patrik Sjölund appointed CFO of Coor

Patrik Sjölund has been appointed CFO of Coor and member of the Executive Management Team, as of second quarter of 2026. Patrik Sjölund replaces Daniel Warnholtz, who has been acting CFO since November 2025.

Patrik Sjölund has broad financial experience. Most recently, he has worked as Group CFO at Nobina, the largest public transport operator in the Nordics. Patrik also has experience as Group CFO, Regional CFO and other senior finance roles in international and Nordic environments in industries such as oil, logistics, installation, manufacturing and telecoms at companies including BP, General Electric, Ericsson, Proffice, Sandvik and Imtech.

"I'm delighted that Patrik Sjölund has accepted the position as CFO, with his experience and expertise he will make a significant contribution to our continued progress, comments Ola Klingeborg, President and CFO at Coor".

Daniel Warnholtz will remain in the position until Patrik Sjölund takes over.

For more information, please contact:

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO, Coor

+46 702 686 430

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor,

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This constitutes information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 22 December 2025 at 09:00 CET.

