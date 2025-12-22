Researchers in China have investigated the long-term stability of horizontally connected salt caverns used for compressed air energy storage. They found about 85% of the existing salt caverns in their home country are are suitable for this configuration.A research group from China has investigated the long-term stability of using two-butted-well horizontal (TWH) located in low-grade, dipping salt layers for compressed air energy storage (CAES). "According to statistical data, approximately 85% of the existing salt caverns in China are TWH," the research team explained. "As salt cavern energy storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...