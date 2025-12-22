Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical carries out a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 51.8 million, which is fully covered by subscription and underwriting commitments

Nexam Chemical carries out a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 51.8 million, which is fully covered by subscription and underwriting commitments, with an over-allotment issue of up to an additional SEK 15.0 million and publishes preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2025

The Board of Directors of Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) ("Nexam Chemical" or the "Company") has today, on 22 December 2025, subject to approval by a subsequent extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026, resolved to carry out a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 51.8 million (the "Rights Issue"). The Company has received subscription commitments totalling approximately SEK 11.4 million, corresponding to approximately 22.1 per cent of the Rights Issue, from the CEO, the CFO and all members of the Board of Directors, as well as from a number of the Company's larger shareholders, including Claes Mellgren, Per Olof Andersson, Sven-Olov Hjälmstad and Mats Andersson. In addition, the Company has entered into agreements regarding underwriting commitments totalling approximately SEK 40.4 million, corresponding to approximately 77.9 per cent of the Rights Issue. Accordingly, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments totalling approximately SEK 51.8 million, corresponding to 100 per cent of the Rights Issue. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are intended to be used to enable an accelerated commercial expansion within the Recycling business area and to strengthen the Company's financial flexibility. The Board of Directors has also resolved to propose that the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026 authorises the Board of Directors, to the extent the Board of Directors deems it appropriate, to resolve on an over-allotment issue of up to SEK 15.0 million in order to enable additional capital contributions and to ensure that the underwriters who have provided top underwriting commitments (the "Top Underwriters"), in the event of an oversubscription in the Rights Issue, are allotted shares corresponding to their underwriting commitments (the "Over-Allotment Issue"). The Rights Issue and the Over-Allotment Issue are subject to approval and, respectively, a resolution on authorisation by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026, and notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to publish preliminary and unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025. Based on the financial development to date, net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to amount to approximately SEK 43.5 million, compared with SEK 48.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Of this amount, the Recycling business area is preliminarily estimated to have contributed approximately SEK 8.2 million, compared with approximately SEK 2.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024. See further under the section "Preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025". Furthermore, the Board of Directors has resolved to bring forward the publication of the year-end report for 2025 to 23 January 2026.

Nexam Chemical's CEO Ronnie Törnqvist comments:

"During 2025, we have seen a clear breakthrough in our Recycling business, where demand is increasingly translating into actual volumes and recurring business. At the same time, the fourth quarter was affected by a combination of factors; a temporary inventory adjustment by a customer within the High Temperature business area contributed to a short-term impact on the Group's revenue. In other parts of the business, continued caution is also evident in certain parts of the value chain as a result of a more complex external environment. Despite this, EBITDA is at around break-even level and cash flow is slightly better than in the previous year. The rights issue provides us with the financial conditions to accelerate growth within the Recycling business in a market environment that we assess as favourable."

Background and rationale

Nexam Chemical develops and commercialises additives and solutions for the polymer industry, with a focus on improving material performance in plastics, including recycled polymers. Since 2023, the Company has carried out a strategic restructuring process focused on improved profitability, business quality and scalability, resulting in a more focused organisation, an improved product mix and a more diversified customer base.

During 2025, the Recycling business area has developed very positively, with increased delivery volumes and a growing number of commercial customer relationships. Against this background, the Board of Directors assesses that the Company's solutions have reached commercial maturity and that there are conditions for continued strong growth within the business area. Within the framework of the Company's current planning, and subject to prevailing market conditions and access to the necessary resources, the Company aims to double revenue within the Recycling business during 2026, and thereafter increase revenue at a corresponding rate during 2027.

The Board of Directors has therefore resolved to carry out the Rights Issue in order to provide the Company with additional financial resources to enable accelerated growth in a market environment that is assessed to be favourable and time-critical. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 51.8 million before issue costs. The costs related to the Rights Issue are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 6.6 million, of which approximately SEK 3.0 million relates to underwriting fees (assuming that all underwriters elect to receive their underwriting compensation in cash). The expected net proceeds from the Rights Issue are therefore estimated to amount to approximately SEK 45.2 million. If the Rights Issue is oversubscribed, the Board of Directors may, to the extent the Board deems appropriate, carry out an Over-Allotment Issue of no more than 6,250,000 shares directed to the Top Underwriters, in order to enable additional capital contributions and to ensure that the Top Underwriters, in the event of an oversubscription in the Rights Issue, are allotted shares corresponding to their underwriting commitments. The subscription price in the Over-Allotment Issue will be the same as in the Rights Issue. If the Over-Allotment Issue is utilised in full, the Company will receive an additional SEK 15.0 million before issue costs. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue and, subject to its implementation, the Over-Allotment Issue, are intended to be used primarily to support the Company's continued development, with a focus on the rapidly growing Recycling business, through strengthening the commercial organisation, continued investments in additive technology and application-specific solutions, measures to strengthen market presence and communication, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital in line with increasing volumes and business activity.

The Board of Directors assesses that a successfully completed Rights Issue may strengthen the Company's financial flexibility and create conditions to implement prioritised initiatives in line with the Company's strategic direction.

Summary of the Rights Issue

The Board of Directors of Nexam Chemical has today, on 22 December 2025, subject to approval by a subsequent extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026, resolved to carry out the Rights Issue in accordance with the following principal terms:

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 21,577,544 new shares in the Company.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue amounts to SEK 2.40 per share.

Upon full subscription of shares in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 51.8 million, before deduction of issue costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 6.6 million, of which underwriting compensation amounts to approximately SEK 3.0 million, assuming that all underwriters elect to receive cash compensation.

Shareholders who are registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB as of the record date on 22 January 2026 will have preferential rights to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue. Existing shareholders as of the record date will be allocated one (1) subscription right for each one (1) existing share. Fifteen (15) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for four (4) new shares.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue will run from 26 January 2026 up to and including 9 February 2026.

Approximately 22.1 per cent of the Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments and approximately 77.9 per cent by underwriting commitments, of which approximately SEK 20.0 million constitutes a so-called bottom underwriting and approximately SEK 20.4 million constitutes a so-called top underwriting. Neither the subscription commitments nor the underwriting commitments are secured by bank guarantee, escrow arrangements, pledges or similar arrangements.

Subscription commitments have been entered into by the CEO, the CFO and all members of the Board of Directors, as well as a number of the Company's larger existing shareholders. The underwriting commitments have been provided by both existing shareholders and external investors. The existing shareholders Claes Mellgren, Per Olof Andersson, Sven-Olov Hjälmstad and Mats Andersson have undertaken to subscribe for their entire pro rata shares in the Rights Issue and have, in addition, entered into top underwriting agreements, which entails an increased commitment in the Rights Issue.

In the event that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed, the Board of Directors may, to the extent the Board deems appropriate, carry out an Over-Allotment Issue of no more than 6,250,000 shares, corresponding to SEK 15.0 million before issue costs, directed to the Top Underwriters, in order to enable additional capital contributions and to ensure that the Top Underwriters, in the event of an oversubscription in the Rights Issue, are allotted shares corresponding to their underwriting commitments. The subscription price in the Over-Allotment Issue will be the same as in the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue and the Over-Allotment Issue are subject to approval and, respectively, a resolution on authorisation by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026.

The Company will prepare an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The terms and conditions of the Rights Issue will be set out in the Information Document, which is expected to be published on the Company's website on or about 23 January 2026.

If not all shares are subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, allotment of the remaining shares shall be made within the highest amount of the Rights Issue: firstly, to those who have subscribed for shares by exercise of subscription rights (regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not) and who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights and if allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights that each and every one of those, who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights, have exercised for subscription of shares; secondly, to those who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights and if allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of shares the subscriber in total has applied for subscription of; and thirdly, to those who have provided underwriting commitments with regard to subscription of shares, in proportion to such underwriting commitments. To the extent that allotment in any section above cannot be done pro rata, allotment shall be determined by drawing of lots.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

20 January 2026 Last day of trading in the Company's shares including the right to receive subscription rights. 21 January 2026 First day of trading in the Company's shares without the right to receive subscription rights. 22 January 2026 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue. Shareholders who are registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on this date will receive subscription rights for participation in the Rights Issue. 26 January - 4 February 2026 Trading in subscription rights (TR) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 26 January - 9 February 2026 Subscription period for the Rights Issue. 26 January - 27 February 2026 Expected trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 11 February 2026 Expected date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue. Week 9, 2026 Registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket).

Preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025

In order to provide an updated view of the development of the business ahead of the Rights Issue, Nexam Chemical hereby publishes preliminary and unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter (1 October - 31 December) and the full year (1 January - 31 December) 2025.

During the fourth quarter, the Company's revenue development was affected by a combination of factors. Within the High Temperature business area, a temporary inventory adjustment at a major customer contributed to slightly lower total revenues compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The effect is assessed to be of a non-recurring nature and is not expected to affect the Company's long-term market position within this business area. Within the application areas Aesthetics (colour masterbatches) and Light Weight (lightweight and strong structural foams), a certain degree of restraint has also been observed in parts of the value chain as a result of a more complex macroeconomic environment. Despite these temporary challenges, cash flow for the quarter is in line with the previous year and EBITDA is at a level around break-even. The Company holds a strong position across all business areas and continues to actively adapt its offering, customer dialogue and resource allocation, with a continued focus on profitability, business quality and long-term value creation.

All figures below relate to the Group and are unaudited. Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fourth quarter 2025 (1 October - 31 December)

Net sales are preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 43.5 million (48.6).

Net sales for the Recycling business are preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 8.2 million (2.3).

Gross margin is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately 46 per cent (47).

EBITDA is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 0 million (2).

Cash flow from operating activities is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK -1.0 million (-1.6).

Total cash flow (net cash flow) is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK -3.0 million (-5.5).

Full year 2025 (1 January - 31 December)

Net sales are preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 192.6 million (199.6).

Net sales for the Recycling business are preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 23.0 million (7.3).

Gross margin is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately 46 per cent (46).

EBITDA is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 3.3 million (8.1).

Cash flow from operating activities is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK 7.8 million (7.4).

Total cash flow (net cash flow) is preliminarily estimated to amount to approximately SEK -3.4 million (-5.3).

Subscription commitments and underwriting commitments

The Company has received subscription commitments totalling approximately SEK 11.4 million, corresponding to approximately 22.1 per cent of the Rights Issue, from the CEO, the CFO and all members of the Board of Directors, as well as from a number of the Company's larger shareholders. In addition, the Company has entered into underwriting agreements totalling SEK 40.4 million, corresponding to approximately 77.9 per cent of the Rights Issue. Of the total underwriting commitments, approximately SEK 20.0 million relates to a bottom underwriting covering up to approximately 60.7 per cent of the Rights Issue, and approximately SEK 20.4 million constitutes a top underwriting for the interval from approximately 60.7 per cent up to 100 per cent. The top underwriting is a so-called top-down underwriting. The bottom underwriting may be called upon to the extent that the Rights Issue is not subscribed for in excess of approximately 60.7 per cent, and the top underwriting may be called upon to the extent that the Rights Issue is not subscribed for in excess of 100 per cent. The underwriting commitments have been provided by both existing shareholders and external investors. The existing shareholders Claes Mellgren, Per Olof Andersson, Sven-Olov Hjälmstad and Mats Andersson have undertaken to subscribe for their entire pro rata shares in the Rights Issue and have, in addition, entered into top underwriting agreements, which entails an increased commitment in the Rights Issue.

No compensation is payable for the subscription commitments provided. For the bottom underwriting, underwriting compensation will be payable either in the form of cash compensation corresponding to seven (7) per cent of the guaranteed amount or in the form of compensation in newly issued shares in the Company corresponding to seven (7) per cent of the guaranteed amount. For the top underwriting, underwriting compensation will be payable either in the form of cash compensation corresponding to eight (8) per cent of the guaranteed amount or in the form of compensation in newly issued shares in the Company corresponding to eight (8) per cent of the guaranteed amount. In order to enable the issue of shares as underwriting compensation to those underwriters who elect to receive underwriting compensation in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, the Board of Directors has proposed that the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026, inter alia, resolves on approval of the Rights Issue and authorises the Board of Directors to resolve on the issue of such shares to the underwriters (the "Compensation Issue"). The subscription price per share in the Compensation Issue shall correspond to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the subscription period in the Rights Issue, but shall never be lower than the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

Neither the subscription commitments nor the underwriting commitments are secured by bank guarantees, escrow arrangements, pledges or similar arrangements, and therefore there is a risk that the commitments, in whole or in part, will not be fulfilled.

Subscription for shares in the Rights Issue (other than pursuant to preferential rights) that results in an investor acquiring a shareholding corresponding to or exceeding a threshold of ten (10) per cent of the total number of votes in the Company following completion of the Rights Issue must, prior to the investment, be notified to the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (Inspektionen för Strategiska Produkter, "ISP") in accordance with the Swedish Act (2023:560) on the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments (the "FDI Act"). To the extent that an underwriter's fulfilment of its underwriting commitment entails a notification obligation under the FDI Act, such part of the underwriting commitment is conditional on notification that such notification has been left without action or that approval has been obtained from ISP.

The Over-Allotment Issue

In order to provide for the possibility of raising additional capital in the event that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed, the Board of Directors intends to propose that the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 19 January 2026 resolves to authorise the Board of Directors to, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on a directed share issue of no more than 6,250,000 shares in the form of a so-called Over-Allotment Issue of up to SEK 15.0 million. The subscription price in the Over-Allotment Issue shall amount to SEK 2.40 per share, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. The Over-Allotment Issue may be utilised by the Board of Directors, in whole or in part, in the event that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed and to the extent the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in relation to the prevailing share price and other market conditions. The purpose of the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is thus to be able, in the event of an oversubscription in the Rights Issue, to satisfy demand in excess of that originally anticipated. The right to subscribe for shares in the Over-Allotment Issue shall vest solely in the Top Underwriters in order to enable additional capital contributions and to ensure that the Top Underwriters, in the event of an oversubscription in the Rights Issue, are allotted shares corresponding to their underwriting commitments. Each Top Underwriter's subscription in the Over-Allotment Issue will therefore, provided that the relevant Top Underwriter elects to participate in the Over-Allotment Issue, amount to the difference between the relevant Top Underwriter's total underwriting commitment and its actual subscription within the framework of its respective underwriting commitment in the Rights Issue. If allotment to the Top Underwriters cannot be made in full through the Over-Allotment Issue, allotment within the highest amount of the Over-Allotment issue may instead be made in proportion to the top guarantee commitments made. The Board of Directors considers it to be in the interest of both the Company and its shareholders that the Company, where applicable, can be provided with additional capital in a time- and cost-efficient manner through the Over-Allotment Issue.

Change in the number of shares and share capital and dilution

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, and assuming that the Over-Allotment Issue is not utilised, the number of shares in the Company will increase by a maximum of 21,577,544 shares, from 80,915,798 shares to 102,493,342 shares, and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 414,952.769242, from SEK 1,556,073.038501 to SEK 1,971,025.807743, corresponding to a maximum dilution effect of approximately 21.1 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, and assuming that the Over-Allotment Issue is utilised in full, the number of shares in the Company will increase by a maximum of 27,827,544 shares, from 80,915,798 shares to 108,743,342 shares, and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 535,145.076938, from SEK 1,556,073.038501 to SEK 2,091,218.115439, corresponding to a maximum dilution effect of approximately 25.6 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Underwriters who have provided underwriting commitments in the Rights Issue may receive compensation in the form of newly issued shares, which means that up to an additional 1,261,748 new shares may be issued through the Compensation Issue if all underwriters elect to receive compensation in shares, resulting in a further increase of the share capital by a maximum of SEK 24,264.384617. This entails an additional dilution effect of up to approximately 1.1 per cent, based on the number of shares in the Company following completion of the Rights Issue, assuming full subscription and assuming that the Over-Allotment Issue is utilised in full.

The maximum dilution effect that may arise through the Rights Issue, the Compensation Issue and the Over-Allotment Issue therefore amounts to approximately 26.4 per cent.

Information Document

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish the Information Document in the form prescribed by Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. The Information Document is expected to be published on the Company's website on or about 23 January 2026.

Bringing forward the publication of the year-end report for 2025

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to bring forward the publication of the year-end report for 2025 to 23 January 2026 instead of 29 January 2026 as previously communicated.

Advisers

Corpura Fondkommission AB, www.corpura.se, is acting as Sole Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please visit www.nexamchemical.com or contact:

Ronnie Törnqvist, CEO, +46-706 25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com , or Cecilia Jinert Johansson, Chair of the Board, +46-706 27 21 63, ordforande@nexamchemical.com .

This information constitutes information that Nexam Chemical is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above contact persons, on 22 December 2025 at 08:30 CET.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Törnqvist, VD, +46 (0)706-25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB, info@bergssecurities.se

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. Bergs Securities AB can be reached at info@bergssecurities.se or by phone +46-8 408 933 50.