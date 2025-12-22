Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa refinances SEK 4.2 billion of the Group's interest-bearing liabilities and thereby extends loan maturity while strengthening available liquidity

Nyfosa has during December 2025 entered into new financing agreements with three Nordic banks regarding credit facilities totaling SEK 4.7 billion for early refinancing of existing credits of SEK 4.2 billion. The refinanced credits correspond to 20% of the Group's interest-bearing liabilities as of September 30, 2025, The transactions result in an extension of Nyfosa's average loan maturity and a reduction in the costs for the Group's interest-bearing liabilities.

The refinancing concerns existing secured credit facilities with final maturities in 2027 and 2028. The new credit facilitites have final maturities in 2028, 2030, and 2031 respectively. The net liquidity of SEK 0.5 billion will be used for long-term financing of the previously communicated redemption of hybrid bonds and senior unsecured bonds, which strengthens the company's available liquidity. Through the transactions completed during the fourth quarter, the Group's average loan maturity as of September 30 2025 is extended by 0.6 years.

Non-recurring costs related to the refinancings will impact profit from property management for the fourth quarter by approximately MSEK 16.

During 2025, Nyfosa has refinanced a total of SEK 7.3 billion, including the SEK 4.2 billion mentioned above, in secured bank loans, senior unsecured bonds, and hybrid bonds, corresponding to 34% of the Group's interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the year.

" We are very pleased with the continued trust from our financiers, which enables Nyfosa to proactively manage a significant portion of the upcoming years' loan maturities. Throughout the year, we have experienced a strong sentiment in the financing market and have worked continuously and actively with the debt portfolio through several refinancings of senior unsecured bonds, hybrid bonds, and bank loans. This contributes to reduced financial risk and improved conditions for profitable growth in the coming years.", comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Nyfosa

For more information please contact:

Johan Ejerhed, Head of Finance, tel: +46(0) 70-393 98 87, e-mail: johan.ejerhed@nyfosa.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO, tel: +46(0) 70-772 58 26, e-mail: cjh@nyfosa.se

About Nyfosa

Nyfosa is a transaction-intensive property company that creates value by building sustainable cash flows and constantly evaluating new business opportunities. With our opportunistic strategy, we invest in properties in different geographies and categories. We are currently active on the Swedish and Finnish markets with a focus on commercial properties in high-growth municipalities. We manage and develop our properties in close collaboration with tenants and the surrounding community, with the perspective that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. As of September 30, 2025, Nyfosa's property value amounted to SEK 40 billion. Nyfosa's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap since 2018. Read more at www.nyfosa.se.