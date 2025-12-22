Allied Gold Corporation: Allied Gold Announces Commencement of Ore Processing at Sadiola's Phase 1 Expansion, Progress on Capital Efficient Modular Phase 2 Expansion, and Update on Production for Q4

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC, NYSE: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced operations and has begun processing ore through the fresh ore comminution circuit installed pursuant to the Phase 1 expansion at Sadiola, marking a significant milestone in the transformational growth strategy for this long-life asset. The Phase 1 expansion is aimed at increasing production, reducing costs and materially increasing cash flows through a phased expansion approach.

As previously discussed, with the start of operations of the new fresh ore comminution circuit, Sadiola will be able to increase the proportion of the more abundant fresh ore in the feed from approximately twenty percent up to sixty percent at an expected throughput of 5.7Mt per annum, materially improving operational flexibility. The first quarter of 2026 is expected to be the first full quarter with higher levels of higher-grade fresh ore contributing to Sadiola's production, with medium-term levels expected to vary quarter-over-quarter as per the mining sequence as the mine progresses towards the multi-year higher grade push backs. As previously disclosed, the Company is advancing the engineering and design for the installation of a pre-leach thickener in 2026 to provide additional fresh and transitional ore processing capacity, as well as advancing a holistic upgrade to the processing plant control systems aimed at improving overall efficiency and reducing operating costs. The installation of the pre-leach thickener and controls systems will also advance key components of the Phase 2 expansion, which is planned to commence at Sadiola beginning late next year.

In the context of the Phase 2 expansion, Allied is in the final stages of studies aimed at defining the preferred growth path for its Sadiola operation, including the evaluation of a progressive, modular and organic expansion of the current facilities as well as the advancement of the studies to increase metallurgical recoveries for fresh ore.

The Company will provide an update on the advancement of the Phase 2 expansion as a more capital-efficient, modular upgrade and expansion of the existing plant, rather than relying on a more expensive and larger plant as originally contemplated, early in the new year.

With the implementation and completion of the Phase 1 expansion, Sadiola is expected to maintain more consistent production with the above mentioned higher level of fresh ore feed beginning in 2026, resulting in annual production of 200,000 to 230,000 gold ounces, representing a 17% to almost 30% increase over annual production in 2023 when the phased expansion and certain other improvements and optimizations at Sadiola were first introduced. The Phase 2 expansion is expected to provide a further increase in production for the life of mine once completed by 2029.

In the current quarter, with contributions from more recently discovered oxide ore sources and the introduction of other operational efficiencies, and very modest contributions to production coming from the introduction of the Phase 1 circuit, Sadiola is expected to produce approximately 60,000 gold ounces representing an increase over the average of the prior quarters this year of approximately 40%.

With strong contributions from Allied's mines in Côte d'Ivoire, particularly its Bonikro mine, overall production this quarter is expected to exceed 113,000 gold ounces, representing an increase over the average production for the prior quarters this year of almost 30%, and an increase of 13% compared to the prior year fourth quarter.

Overall, the Company maintains its guidance for this year of over 375,000 gold ounces.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment, operating a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and a proven track record of creating value, Allied is progressing through exploration, construction, and operational enhancements to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa, and ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.

Qualified Persons

Except as otherwise disclosed, all scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier, P.Geo (Senior Vice President, Technical Services). Mr. Bernier is an employee of Allied and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

