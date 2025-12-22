Anzeige
22.12.2025 10:15 Uhr
Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (E127 LN) 
Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Dec-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.6844 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 66488054 
 
CODE: E127 LN 
 
ISIN: LU2573966905 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     LU2573966905 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     E127 LN 
LEI Code:   213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 
Sequence No.: 412405 
EQS News ID:  2250106 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250106&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
