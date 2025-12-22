Urbo Bankas: Report on the audited financial performance of the bank during the nine month of 2025

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - "the Bank"), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

In the first three quarters of this year, Lithuania-based Urbo Bankas recorded double-digit growth in both its loan and deposit portfolios. Year-to-date, the bank's loans have grown by more than 26% (from EUR 414.5 million) and deposits by 22% (from EUR 557.3 million).

In the first nine months, Urbo Bankas earned a net profit of EUR 4.4 million, 32% lower than in the same period last year (EUR 6.5 million).

Urbo Bankas' net interest income increased by 5% (EUR 0.9 million) to EUR 17.6 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared with the same period in 2024. Net fee and commission income from services decreased by 22% to EUR 2.1 million.

In the first nine months, the bank's net result from foreign currency operations declined by EUR 0.4 million to EUR 1.4 million relative to the same period last year, reflecting a contraction in Lithuania's net currency market.

As of 30 September 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to EUR 758.6 million, 31% higher than a year earlier (EUR 577.4 million) and approximately 20% higher than at the start of the year (EUR 634.8 million).

Shareholders' equity stood at EUR 66.9 million.

At the end of September 2025, Urbo Bankas had 283 employees and its customer service network consisted of 25 territorial branches.

