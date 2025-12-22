West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX- Best Market.

West Red Lake Gold Mines begins trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "WRLGF." Investors based in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We welcome this graduation to the OTCQX, a platform that will give investors greater access to West Red Lake Gold," said Shane Williams, President and CEO. "We are within sight of commercial production at the Madsen Mine and are excited to make the transition from gold developer to gold producer in 2026."

About WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company that is publicly traded and focused on its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG is also advancing its wholly owned Rowan Property towards production as a complementary gold mining operation in Red Lake.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

