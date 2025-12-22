ODIOT SA: Odiot SA announces the publication of financial research report by AlphaValue

Odiot SA announces the publication of financial research report by AlphaValue

Paris, 22 December 2025 at 10:00 am

Odiot SA informs the market of the publication of a new financial research report produced by AlphaValue, a European equity research firm specialising in the analysis of listed companies.

In a report dated 19 December 2025, AlphaValue initiates a Buy recommendation on Odiot shares, with a target price of €58.7 per share, representing a potential upside of 46.7% compared with the share price at the time of analysis.

The analysis highlights the group's patrimonial and industrial value, underpinned by Odiot's positioning in the ultra-luxury segment, the long-standing reputation of the brand, and the existence of a rare industrial asset base, notably a library of more than 3,400 models, moulds and matrices.

AlphaValue notes that the group's redeployment trajectory is based on a gradual ramp-up of industrial capacity, with growth constrained primarily by production capacity and the availability of skilled craftsmanship rather than by demand. This disciplined approach is identified as a key medium-term value creation driver.

From a financial perspective, the report forecasts revenue growth to €2.3 million in 2025, €3.4 million in 2026 and €4.3 million in 2027, alongside a marked improvement in profitability. Recurring EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €1.1 million in 2026 and €1.5 million in 2027, corresponding to an EBITDA margin above 30%.

Valuation is based on several approaches, including discounted cash flow analysis and a sum-of-the-parts methodology, indicating value levels above the current share price. The report also highlights the potential value of the group's patrimonial assets, estimated within a range of €30 to €50 million.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the small-cap universe, Odiot SA is one of the few companies to be covered by two well-regarded research firms, GreenSome and AlphaValue. We devote significant time to engaging with equity investors across France and Europe to highlight the Company's value. Several roadshows were organised in Monaco, Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris and Lyon in 2025. In 2026, we plan to extend these efforts to Dubai, Istanbul, London and the United States. We hope that these initiatives will have a positive impact on the share price."

Download the analysis note here: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

