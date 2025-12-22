Morita Method: Rainer Maria Morita Named "Transformational Leader of the Year 2025" at UK House of Lords

Recognized for redefining executive career transition and human value creation in the AI era with his globally renowned Morita Method(R)

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Global executive advisor and bestselling author, Rainer Maria Morita, has been awarded "Transformational Leader of the Year 2025 in the category of Global Hidden Job Market Advisory at the prestigious Global Leadership Conclave 2025, held at the iconic UK House of Lords, Parliament of the United Kingdom.

The award recognizes Rainer's pioneering work in redefining leadership, employment, and human value creation in the age of artificial intelligence. With more than two decades of experience across executive search, executive career transition advisory and leadership consulting, Rainer has become a globally respected authority on the Hidden Job Market - the unadvertised ecosystem where over 90% of executive opportunities are created.

As the creator of The Morita Method, Rainer has guided thousands of senior leaders across Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia to successfully reposition their professional identity, unlock hidden opportunities, and secure multiple leadership offers through direct outreach and trust-based advocacy rather than traditional job seeking. His groundbreaking book " Executive Job Search in the Hidden Job Market - The Morita Method " was first published end of 2018, and became a bestseller in four continents soon afterwards. His work is grounded in a deeply human philosophy that emphasizes authenticity, contribution, and purpose in an algorithm-driven world.

The Global Leadership Conclave 2025 brought together 150 distinguished delegates from over 25 countries, alongside more than 20 VIP dignitaries, including ministers, members of parliament, lords, mayors, ambassadors, and high commissioners. The evening was marked by high-level diplomatic dialogue and visionary leadership discussions focused on shaping the future global economy. The event stood as a powerful convergence of global influence, policy, and innovation.

Receiving the award, Rainer reaffirmed his belief that "AI doesn't make us less human-it makes being human our greatest advantage." His recognition at the House of Lords underscores a growing global acknowledgment that the future of leadership lies not in automation alone, but in human vision, trust, and transformational impact.

