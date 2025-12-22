Anzeige
22.12.2025 10:30 Uhr
HSG Laser Showcases Heavy-Duty Cutting Solutions at MACTECH EGYPT 2025

CAIRO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During December 18-21, 2025, HSG Laser, together with its local partner AGAWANY, showcased its heavy-duty laser cutting solutions at MACTECH EGYPT 2025, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. As a leading manufacturing exhibition in the MENA region, MACTECH EGYPT brings together industrial equipment suppliers and manufacturers from across the Middle East and North Africa.

At Booth 2A19, HSG Laser presented complete solutions for large-format sheet metal cutting and heavy tube processing, featuring real machines and live cutting demonstrations. The displays highlighted the stability, efficiency, and processing capability of HSG Laser systems designed for demanding industrial applications, attracting strong interest and in-depth technical discussions with regional manufacturers.

GFA & R3 PLUS: Sheet and Tube Cutting Solutions for Heavy-Duty Applications

The GFA Series is designed for large-format and thick plate cutting, delivering high structural rigidity, cutting precision, and productivity for heavy industries such as steel structures, shipbuilding, and large-scale fabrication. With high-power, ultra-large format customization, and support for simultaneous multi-sheet processing, it ensures stable operation and consistent cutting quality, while optional bevel cutting enables multi-process completion in a single setup. Complementing sheet cutting, the R3 PLUS is a practical and cost-effective solution for heavy tube laser processing, optimized for reliable performance and improved efficiency while keeping investment costs under control.

Committed to Long-Term Value and Local Manufacturing Needs

Throughout the exhibition, live cutting demonstrations and application-focused discussions underscored HSG Laser's focus on delivering practical, production-ready solutions that address real manufacturing challenges in the MENA region. By combining robust equipment performance with localized support through its partner AGAWANY, HSG Laser helps manufacturers improve productivity, enhance operational stability, and build more resilient production systems.

Looking ahead, HSG Laser remains committed to working closely with regional partners to support local manufacturers with advanced laser technologies, responsive service, and sustainable solutions for long-term growth.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a leading global manufacturer of intelligent metal processing equipment, specializing in laser cutting, tube processing, bending, and welding automation systems. With a presence in over 100 countries and regional centers across Europe, North America, Japan, India, and Asia-Pacific, HSG Laser is committed to driving the transformation of manufacturing through innovation, reliability, and digital intelligence.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hsg-laser-showcases-heavy-duty-cutting-solutions-at-mactech-egypt-2025-302647902.html

