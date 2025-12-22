Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company") today announced Vision 2030, a long-term strategic framework positioning the Company as a globally integrated innovation holding company designed from first principles of physics, systems theory, and institutional capital-markets architecture.

Marking Orthogonal's nine-year anniversary aligned with the Winter Solstice, Vision 2030 reflects a deliberate transition from foundation-building to global integration. The framework is grounded in the conviction that the next era of value creation will be driven by energy, computation, intelligence, infrastructure, and aligned capital, coherently integrated through artificial intelligence, tokenization, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

"Vision 2030 is not a forecast-it's an architectural commitment," said Orthogonal's founder. "We're building systems designed to compound because they are aligned with how reality actually works."

A Physics-Aligned Operating Stack

Vision 2030 is structured around a first-principles operating stack:

Energy and frequency as the foundational layer

Compute, bandwidth, and physical infrastructure as the execution layer

Artificial intelligence as the cognitive and orchestration layer

Tokenization as the coordination and incentive-alignment layer

Capital markets as the liquidity, governance, and scaling mechanism

Orthogonal is architected to operate at the top of this stack, integrating these layers into a single holding-company framework rather than fragmented, standalone ventures.

Global Hub and Distributed Network

Under Vision 2030, Orthogonal operates as a hub-and-network platform, anchored by a flagship innovation hub in Hawai'i that serves as the Company's governance center and systems-integration nucleus. From this base, Orthogonal coordinates a distributed network of regional nodes across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets, focused on applied innovation in AI, infrastructure, digital assets, energy, longevity, and capital formation.

This modular design enables global scalability while maintaining capital discipline, governance coherence, and long-term alignment.

AI-Native Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence is embedded directly into Orthogonal's operating model, supporting:

Capital allocation and portfolio intelligence

Risk management, compliance, and reporting workflows

Knowledge-graph and data-lake architectures

Investor relations, communications, and decision support

AI is treated not as a product, but as infrastructure-pervasive, compounding, and quietly essential.

Tokenization, DePIN, and Applied Infrastructure

Orthogonal's Vision 2030 is informed by active participation in real-world infrastructure and capital-markets innovation. This includes involvement in applied platforms such as Blockstreet, which focuses on next-generation capital formation and market infrastructure, and engagement with decentralized connectivity and infrastructure initiatives within the World Mobile ecosystem, including World Mobile Token-enabled DePIN architectures.

These efforts reflect Orthogonal's emphasis on practical deployment, responsible experimentation, and alignment between digital coordination mechanisms and underlying physical infrastructure. All initiatives are evaluated under applicable securities and regulatory frameworks, with a focus on durability, regulatory integrity, and long-term stewardship rather than short-term speculation.

Capital Markets Integration

Orthogonal centralizes capital-markets strategy across its ecosystem, integrating governance, liquidity architecture, and long-term value creation. As aligned companies and platforms advance toward public-market maturity and responsible digital-asset strategies, Orthogonal is positioned to bridge institutional capital markets with next-generation infrastructure models-executed with discipline and long-term alignment.

A Non-Extractive Philosophy

Vision 2030 explicitly rejects extractive economic models. Orthogonal prioritizes infrastructure over narratives, alignment over velocity, and stewardship over scale for scale's sake-integrating wellness, longevity, and human performance as foundational systems rather than afterthoughts.

Acknowledgment

Vision 2030 reflects years of work, resilience, and collective effort. Orthogonal extends sincere appreciation to the individuals, partners, and families whose trust and discipline supported the Company through multiple cycles of building.

Special thanks to Jason, Nate, and Aleksey, and to the broader team and collaborators-including Mona, Cassandra, Walid, Phillip, Coach, Chad, YC, Jacy, Jimmy, James, and Terrance-for their leadership, insight, and commitment. Appreciation is also extended to Pinz Capital for continued collaboration and shared perspective.

Orthogonal further acknowledges Harry Yeh for long-standing guidance and perspective on digital assets, network effects, and ecosystem design, which helped shape the Company's disciplined, long-range approach to infrastructure, tokenization, and capital stewardship.

Looking Toward 2030

By 2030, Orthogonal intends to operate as a globally recognized innovation holding company harmonizing AI, energy, infrastructure, digital assets, and capital markets into a coherent, physics-aligned platform designed for the next century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets.

About Orthogonal Thinker

Orthogonal Thinker is a global innovation holding company focused on integrating artificial intelligence, energy, infrastructure, digital assets, and capital markets into a physics-aligned operating platform designed from first principles.

