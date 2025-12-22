Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG6Z | ISIN: NO0010161896 | Ticker-Symbol: D1NC
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 11:17
23,600 Euro
+0,13 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DNB BANK ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNB BANK ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,59023,60011:41
23,59023,60011:40
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 11:24 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stacc AS: DNB chooses Stacc to revolutionise mortgages in Norway

Norway's largest bank, DNB, partners with Stacc to create a new digital mortgage platform. Mortgages will become simpler, faster and more flexible for customers.

BERGEN, Norway, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Stacc Logo

"We're now taking a giant leap towards an entirely new way of offering mortgages in Norway, and we're proud that Norwegian technology will take us there. If you apply for refinancing to renovate while sitting at the breakfast table, you can soon expect to have the money in your account before lunch."
Tone-Marie Wahlstrøm, Division Director for Mortgage Digitalization at DNB.

DNB has entered into an agreement with Stacc to pursue several ambitious objectives. From its headquarters in Bergen-and with approximately 250 employees across Norway, Sweden and Denmark-Stacc has delivered digital credit process solutions to banks and financial institutions throughout the Nordic region since 2016.

"We see a clear shift across the Nordics: Banks increasingly want to focus on what creates customer value, while our platform handles the technical and regulatory complexity of the mortgage process. This allows banks to spend more time differentiating themselves from competitors and creating value for the end customer. Being chosen by Norway's largest bank marks a major milestone for Stacc."
Geir Nordrik, CEO of Stacc

After a thorough evaluation process, DNB has concluded that Stacc offers the best and most agile solution on the market-not just in Norway, but internationally as well. The mortgage platform will be implemented across DNB and Sbanken, enabling significantly faster loan applications and disbursements, while also giving customers far greater flexibility to manage and adjust their mortgages on their own.

"The next phase of automation in the banking industry has only just begun. Fast, fully automated mortgages will eventually become the standard for everyone, which is why we need to excel at customer experience, advisory quality and flexibility. There's no reason why borrowers with equal ownership stakes in a property can't choose different repayment periods for their portion of the mortgage if they wish," Wahlstrøm continues.

Customers of DNB and Sbanken will, within a few years, receive faster responses to mortgage applications and benefit from a simpler process-one that combines digital efficiency with the reassurance of human guidance and advice whenever needed.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850180/Stacc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dnb-chooses-stacc-to-revolutionise-mortgages-in-norway-302647934.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.