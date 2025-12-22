Stacc AS: DNB chooses Stacc to revolutionise mortgages in Norway

Norway's largest bank, DNB, partners with Stacc to create a new digital mortgage platform. Mortgages will become simpler, faster and more flexible for customers.

"We're now taking a giant leap towards an entirely new way of offering mortgages in Norway, and we're proud that Norwegian technology will take us there. If you apply for refinancing to renovate while sitting at the breakfast table, you can soon expect to have the money in your account before lunch."

Tone-Marie Wahlstrøm, Division Director for Mortgage Digitalization at DNB.

DNB has entered into an agreement with Stacc to pursue several ambitious objectives. From its headquarters in Bergen-and with approximately 250 employees across Norway, Sweden and Denmark-Stacc has delivered digital credit process solutions to banks and financial institutions throughout the Nordic region since 2016.

"We see a clear shift across the Nordics: Banks increasingly want to focus on what creates customer value, while our platform handles the technical and regulatory complexity of the mortgage process. This allows banks to spend more time differentiating themselves from competitors and creating value for the end customer. Being chosen by Norway's largest bank marks a major milestone for Stacc."

Geir Nordrik, CEO of Stacc

After a thorough evaluation process, DNB has concluded that Stacc offers the best and most agile solution on the market-not just in Norway, but internationally as well. The mortgage platform will be implemented across DNB and Sbanken, enabling significantly faster loan applications and disbursements, while also giving customers far greater flexibility to manage and adjust their mortgages on their own.

"The next phase of automation in the banking industry has only just begun. Fast, fully automated mortgages will eventually become the standard for everyone, which is why we need to excel at customer experience, advisory quality and flexibility. There's no reason why borrowers with equal ownership stakes in a property can't choose different repayment periods for their portion of the mortgage if they wish," Wahlstrøm continues.

Customers of DNB and Sbanken will, within a few years, receive faster responses to mortgage applications and benefit from a simpler process-one that combines digital efficiency with the reassurance of human guidance and advice whenever needed.

