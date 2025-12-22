M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 22-Dec-2025 / 10:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 December 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9 (2), the Company has been informed that Ms Jane Routledge, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board and Committees of CT Private Equity Trust plc, with effect from 1 January 2026. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary +44 20 4617 1027

