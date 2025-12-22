Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 27 December 2025, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months ending 31 December 2025. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 27 January 2026.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

22 December 2025