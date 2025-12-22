Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
22 December 2025
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Richmond Hill Resources announces that the Company has been informed that Hamish Harris, a Director of the Company, made the following purchase of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
|Director
|Purchase price
|Ordinary shares purchased
|Resultant interest in ordinary shares
|Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares
|Hamish Harris
|1.16 pence
|1,700,000
|3,440,755
|0.58%
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
|Richmond Hill ResourcesHamish Harris
|Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Clear Capital Limited (Broker)Bob Roberts
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Hamish Harris
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Director
|b.
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Richmond Hill Resources Plc
|b.
|LEI
|2138009XFT53PKLIH113
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.01 p each
ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) per share
|Volume(s)
|1.15 pence
|860,000
|1.18 pence
|840,000
|d.
|Aggregated information
|1,700,000 shares 1.16 pence per share
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Alternative Market (AIMX)