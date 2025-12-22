Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

22 December 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Richmond Hill Resources announces that the Company has been informed that Hamish Harris, a Director of the Company, made the following purchase of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director Purchase price Ordinary shares purchased Resultant interest in ordinary shares Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares Hamish Harris 1.16 pence 1,700,000 3,440,755 0.58%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill ResourcesHamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker)Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com