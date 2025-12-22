Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:14
0,004 Euro
+16,67 % +0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RICHMOND HILL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 12:30 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

22 December 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Richmond Hill Resources announces that the Company has been informed that Hamish Harris, a Director of the Company, made the following purchase of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director Purchase price Ordinary shares purchased Resultant interest in ordinary shares Resultant percentage of issued ordinary shares
Hamish Harris 1.16 pence 1,700,000 3,440,755 0.58%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill ResourcesHamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Hamish Harris
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Director
b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Richmond Hill Resources Plc
b. LEI 2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code 		Ordinary shares of 0.01 p each

ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32
b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) per share Volume(s)
1.15 pence 860,000
1.18 pence 840,000
d. Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price
1,700,000 shares 1.16 pence per share
e. Date of the transaction 19 December 2025
f. Place of the transaction London Alternative Market (AIMX)

© 2025 PR Newswire
