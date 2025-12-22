WeCap Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY WECAP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
WeCap plc
AQSE: WCAP
("WeCap" or the "Company")
RESULT of ANNUAL General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS
Enquiries:
Company:
info@WeCapplc.com
AlbR Capital Limited
Corporate Advisor:
+ 44 (0) 20 7220 9795
Tennyson Securities Limited
Corporate Broker:
Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)