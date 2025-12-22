USPA Global: Saat & Saat Acquires Turkish Apparel Leader Aydinli Group, Expanding U.S. Polo Assn. Markets Across Turkey, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / USPA Global is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aydinli Hazir Giyim San. Tic. A.S. (Aydinli Group) by HRK Holding A.S. (Saat & Saat). Both entities are licensing partners of U.S. Polo Assn., which is USPA Global's multi-billion-dollar sports brand and the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA). As one of the brand's largest partners, the acquisition of Aydinli provides access to more than 50 countries across Turkey, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa.

With this acquisition of Aydinli, Saat & Saat is expanding the company's regional portfolio alongside its very successful watch business by entering the global apparel industry. With more than nearly 450 U.S. Polo Assn. stores and multiple branded digital sites, U.S. Polo Assn. will continue its record growth. Aydinli is currently one of the leading retail powerhouses in the region, with significant growth potential and a well-established sales network spanning monobrand stores, department stores, and e-commerce channels.

"We would like to congratulate Ramazan Kaya, as Founder and CEO of Saat & Saat, on the recent acquisition of Aydinli," stated J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, who globally manages the U.S. Polo Assn. brand worldwide. "As a long-time partner of U.S. Polo Assn., we believe this strategic transition will provide our global sports brand the opportunity to elevate and expand our business, targeting $1 billion in retail sales across the region in the coming years."

"I would also like to personally thank Mr. Seref Safa, Past Chairman of Aydinli, for his leadership and TMSF for their support over the years. Together, we built a strong foundation that will lead to a bright future," Prince added.

Following the successful closing process, Ramazan Kaya, CEO of Saat & Saat, will serve as CEO of Aydinli Group.

"We're proud to take this important step in our long-standing partnership with U.S. Polo Assn., expanding and strengthening our presence in one of the most dynamic retail markets in the world," said Kaya. "This acquisition allows us to accelerate growth, enhance our capabilities, and position both our company and the brand for a powerful next phase in Turkey, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa."

"This milestone reflects our shared vision with U.S. Polo Assn. - to elevate an iconic global brand while continuing to innovate and inspire through the lifestyle it represents. The Team at Saat & Saat is energized by the opportunity to shape the future together," Kaya added.

The partnership with Aydinli and U.S. Polo Assn. began in 1997, with accelerated growth across the region for nearly 30 years. Among the partnerships, many successes in Istanbul's flagship Istinye Park U.S. Polo Assn. store, completed by Aydinli in 2024. Further, U.S. Polo Assn. has launched nearly a dozen brand-specific websites in the region to enhance digital offerings for customers further and provide easier access to its product offerings, with early results exceeding expectations, reinforcing the authentic connection between the sport and the brand.

As one of Turkey and the Middle East's leading casualwear power brands, U.S. Polo Assn. has a retail footprint of more than 1,500 points of sale across more than 50 countries in Turkey, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa. With Turkey and the Middle East being one of the global, multi-billion-dollar sports brand's largest markets, the expectation is that U.S. Polo Assn. will be a billion-dollar brand in this region in the coming years. Globally, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand is in 190 countries and has global retail sales of more than $2.5 billion.

U.S. Polo Assn. Global Fall 2025 Collection

Ramazan Kaya, Founder and CEO of Saat & Saat

U.S. Polo Assn. Storefront in Istinye Park, Istanbul, Turkey

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body of the sport in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide.

The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About Saat & Saat

Saat & Saat's journey began in 1971 with wholesale watch trading. Established in 1994, Saat & Saat leveraged its extensive experience in wholesale to make a strong entry into distribution and retail sectors. In 2005, the company opened its first retail store at Cevahir Shopping Mall, marking its entry into the retail market, and in 2009, it expanded into online sales with the launch of its e-commerce platform www.saatvesaat.com.tr. With a brand awareness rate of 85%, Saat & Saat offers its products through 163 stores and shop-in-shops, 699 dealers and chain store, its website www.saatvesaat.com.tr, all major marketplaces, and an international distribution network in over 30 countries. With 30 years of experience, Saat & Saat provides "Comprehensive Technical Service" for all brands across Turkey.

###

Media Contacts:

U.S. Polo Assn. Global:

Stacey Kovalsky

Vice President, Global PR & Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

Saat & Saat

Berfin Albayrak

pazarlama@saatvesaat.com

SOURCE: USPA Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/saat-and-saat-acquires-turkish-apparel-leader-aydinli-group-expand-1119670