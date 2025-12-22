Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Hotel in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre has been selected as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Hotel category, acknowledging its commitment to comfort, service and versatile accommodations in the London region. The award highlights the hotel's reputation for quality hospitality across a variety of guest needs, including business travel, family stays, leisure visits and special events.

Located at 591 Wellington Road South, the Lamplighter Inn offers 172 well-appointed guest rooms and suites equipped for comfort, convenience and productivity. Each room features amenities such as complimentary high-speed WiFi, smart televisions, premium bedding, and workspaces that suit both business travellers and leisure guests. Select rooms offer additional features such as safes and Jacuzzi tubs, providing an elevated experience for those seeking extra comfort or a special stay.

For visitors looking to unwind, the hotel provides a distinctive atrium oasis featuring a heated indoor pool, a waterslide, hot tub/spa amenities, fitness centre and a large interactive games room. These features make the Lamplighter Inn a popular choice for families, weekend getaways or extended stays.

The Lamplighter Inn is also known for its versatility as a conference and events venue. With over 20,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, the property hosts 15 different spaces - including three ballrooms - accommodating gatherings from small meetings to large conferences, banquets or wedding celebrations. The conference facilities come with modern audiovisual support, catering services, and flexible layouts for events of up to 800 attendee's theatre-style or 500 for banquets.

For dining, guests can enjoy on-site meals at Shelly's Tap & Grill, offering convenience and comfort without leaving the property - ideal for overnight or business guests seeking easy access to food and beverage services.

Over the years, the Lamplighter Inn has built a strong reputation as a full-service hotel that balances quality amenities, comfortable accommodations and versatile event capabilities. Whether welcoming travellers, families, medical visitors, corporate clients or conference attendees, the hotel remains dedicated to providing warm hospitality, modern convenience and flexibility.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award honours these ongoing efforts and reinforces the hotel's position as a trusted hospitality provider in London. "We are honoured by this recognition," said the management team of Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre. "Our focus has always been on delivering a comfortable, flexible and welcoming experience for every guest. This award confirms that our guests appreciate the service, amenities and value we strive to provide."

The Consumer Choice Award is known for its rigorous, unbiased methodology. Winners are chosen based on verified consumer feedback and represent businesses that consistently meet or exceed customer expectations. For the Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre, the award underscores decades of commitment to hospitality excellence in both guest accommodation and event services.

For more information about Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre, visit www.lamplighterinn.ca.

About Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre:

Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre is a full-service hotel and conference venue in London, Ontario. The property features 172 guest rooms and suites, indoor pool and waterslide amenities, a fitness centre, on-site restaurant, and over 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible event and conference space. The hotel caters to business travellers, families, event organizers and leisure guests, providing comfortable accommodations and a wide range of facilities to meet diverse hospitality needs.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

