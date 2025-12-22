Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lanshen"), a globally recognized Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology leader. This strategic collaboration establishes the framework for Lanshen to deploy its proprietary DLE systems, pilot plant technology, advanced engineering solutions, and project-development expertise to accelerate the advancement of LIT's flagship Rincon West Lithium Brine Project toward Feasibility Study completion and potential future commercial production.

Under the MOU, Argentina Lithium and Lanshen intend to jointly advance Rincon West through all stages of technical, environmental, regulatory, and engineering development leading to a full feasibility-level evaluation of a 5,000 tonnes-per-year battery-grade lithium carbonate plant, with future scalability to 15,000-20,000 tonnes annually. Lanshen is expected to provide its integrated DLE pilot platform, engineering packages, technical personnel, process design, and equipment quotations required for feasibility-level engineering. Lanshen's contributions-including technical services, specialized equipment, engineering studies, and pilot plant design-will qualify for equity participation in Argentina Lithium's wholly owned subsidiary, Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. ("ALESA"), through a progressive earn-in structure. The parties will subsequently negotiate a Definitive Collaboration Agreement ("DCA") that will formalize commercial arrangements including exclusivity for DLE technology, governance, long-term financing structures, and IP licensing. The MOU is non-binding except for confidentiality and certain legal provisions, and will remain in place for 12 months while the parties progress due diligence and negotiate the DCA.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone following Argentina Lithium's recently announced NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at Rincon West. The project is strategically located adjacent to Rio Tinto's world-class Rincon operation in Salta Province, placing it in one of the most competitive and technically attractive brine jurisdictions in the world. Argentina Lithium will continue to lead environmental permitting, community engagement, hydrogeological work, metallurgical programs, site logistics, and integration of the DLE flowsheet into the overall engineering strategy for Rincon West. The combined strengths of both parties are expected to reduce development timelines, improve process efficiency, and materially enhance the project's commercial pathway.

Nikolaos Cacos, CEO of Argentina Lithium, stated: "This MOU with Lanshen represents a pivotal turning point for Argentina Lithium. By aligning ourselves with a global DLE technology leader capable of delivering pilot systems, engineering, and commercial-scale solutions, we are dramatically strengthening the technical foundation and strategic positioning of Rincon West. The combined capabilities of both organizations will accelerate our development timeline, reduce technical risks, and unlock the full long-term value of our lithium brine assets within the Lithium Triangle."

Zhijun Feng, President of Lanshen, commented: "We are very pleased to commence this collaboration with Argentina Lithium. Lanshen's DLE technology suite has been developed over more than a decade to deliver high-lithium-recovery, low-impurity, environmentally efficient extraction solutions. Our team looks forward to bringing our engineering capabilities and industrial experience to the Rincon West Project, supporting Argentina Lithium in advancing toward feasibility and, ultimately, commercial production."

Argentina Lithium's strategic framework is already strengthened by its relationship with Stellantis N.V., which holds a 19.9% interest in ALESA and long-term offtake rights of up to 15,000 tpa of LCE. With the addition of Lanshen as a specialized technical partner, Rincon West is being positioned as a next-generation lithium project aligned with the global shift toward cleaner, more efficient production technologies.

About Lanshen

Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2008, is one of China's foremost innovators in Direct Lithium Extraction technologies and a major commercial supplier of lithium-selective ion-exchange resins. The company is widely recognized for pioneering resin-based DLE systems with exceptionally high lithium selectivity, rapid adsorption-desorption kinetics, strong resistance to impurity interference, and long operational lifespan-key advantages that enable superior lithium recovery from brines with varying chemical compositions. Lanshen's technology has been adopted in multiple industrial and semi-industrial DLE operations across China, including several major brine-producing districts in Qinghai, where Lanshen's adsorption systems have achieved stable, long-term commercial performance at both pilot and production scale.

Beyond resin production, Lanshen provides fully integrated engineering solutions, including brine compatibility testing, flowsheet optimization, modular pilot plant fabrication, FEED-level engineering, equipment manufacturing, project commissioning, operator training, and long-term performance validation.

Lanshen's R&D and engineering center in Xi'an hosts advanced ion-exchange laboratories, pilot testing facilities, and a multidisciplinary engineering team specialized in scaling DLE systems to 5,000-20,000 tpa production levels. In recent years, the company has continued to expand internationally, participating in multiple brine projects across South America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia, and supplying numerous testing units and DLE systems capable of processing brines of varying complexity-from high-magnesium ratios to low-grade lithium resources. Together with global partners, Lanshen is advancing environmentally responsible and highly efficient lithium-extraction technologies.

Advisors

Argentina Lithium has engaged Southern Cone Partners ("SCP") as financial advisors in connection with this transaction.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's 2023 strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

