1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Issues Final Reminder to 2024 Debenture Holders: December 22 Is the Deadline to Convert

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCID:TGIFF) issues a final reminder to holders of its unsecured convertible debentures issued in 2024 (the "2024 Debentures") that today, December 22, 2025, is the final day to submit conversion instructions in accordance with the terms of the debenture agreement.

The maturity date of the debentures is December 31, 2025; however, pursuant to the debenture terms, conversion requests must be received on or before December 22, 2025 in order to be processed.

The Company also wishes to thank the debenture holders who have already submitted their conversion documentation following the Company's December 19, 2025 news release. The Board of Directors appreciates the prompt action and continued support demonstrated by those holders, which meaningfully contributes to strengthening the Company's balance sheet and supporting its ongoing operations.

As previously disclosed, the Board of Directors has determined that the Company is unable to satisfy repayment of the 2024 Debentures through a monetary payment on the maturity date, as liquidity is required to support business continuity and ongoing operations. Accordingly, the board of directors believes that conversion remains the most constructive and value-preserving outcome for the Company.

The Board continues to believe that conversion of the 2024 Debentures into equity is in the best interests of all stakeholders. The debentures are unsecured obligations, and conversion eliminates financial risk, strengthens the Company's capital structure, and positions 1933 Industries to continue executing its operating and growth strategy.

"We sincerely appreciate the debenture holders who have already acted to convert and demonstrate their continued confidence in 1933 Industries," said Mr. Brian Farrell, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Their timely support strengthens our financial foundation and allows management to remain focused on operating the business and pursuing long-term value creation. We encourage remaining holders to submit their conversion instructions today to ensure they participate alongside fellow investors."

Conversion Terms (Summary):

Principal convertible at $0.05 per unit

Each unit consists of: One common share One common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.05 per share until December 31, 2028, subject to certain accelerated expiry provisions

All accrued and unpaid interest will be settled through the issuance of common shares in accordance with the debenture terms

Debenture holders who have not yet submitted conversion instructions are strongly urged to contact their brokers immediately, as conversion requests must be submitted today, December 22, 2025, to be processed.

The Board and management thank all debenture holders and shareholders for their continued support as the Company works to improve liquidity, enhance operational efficiency, and position itself to capitalize on improving industry and regulatory conditions in the U.S. cannabis sector.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brand, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA). Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, Investor Relations

604-728-4407

alexia@1933industries.com

Brian Farrell, Chairman and CEO

brian@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability (or inability) to repay the 2024 Debentures at maturity; the Company's current intentions regarding the 2024 Debentures and their terms; the Company's exploration of strategic alternatives; and the potential for cross-defaults and other insolvency measures. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company provides no assurance that it will successfully navigate its current liquidity challenges or that any financing or strategic transaction will be available on acceptable terms or at all to assist the Company with its obligations. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including liquidity risks as the Company lacks the cash resources to pay the 2024 Debentures, refinancing risks, cross-default risks resulting from a default under the 2024 Debentures, litigation risks should holders seek to enforce their rights pursuant to the 2024 Debentures and various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

