Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A3CSVE | ISIN: CA8283411079 | Ticker-Symbol: AGX
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 14:23
0,552 Euro
+2,60 % +0,014
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER X MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER X MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5520,55814:23
0,5520,56814:23
ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 13:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Mining Announces Management Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a management update and announce a senior leadership appointment intended to further strengthen the Company's corporate development and commercial capabilities.

The Company has promoted Alvaro Domingo from General Manager of Administration and Finance at its Peruvian operating subsidiary, Recuperada S.A.C., to Vice President, Corporate Development and Commercial. Mr. Domingo has been with Silver X for more than four years and has played an important role in strengthening the Company's administrative, financial, operational and commercial platforms, supporting Silver X's growth and organizational development.

During his tenure, Mr. Domingo has demonstrated strong leadership, execution discipline and a collaborative approach, with responsibilities expanding beyond finance and administration to include operational coordination and commercial execution.

"Alvaro has been a key contributor to Silver X's progress over the past several years," said José García, CEO of Silver X. "His understanding of our operations, combined with his financial and commercial expertise, positions him well to support the Company's corporate development initiatives and strategic objectives."

The Company believes that Mr. Domingo's appointment will further enhance Silver X's corporate development efforts and commercial execution as it continues to advance its growth strategy.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X Mining Corp. is a rapidly expanding silver producer and developer advancing the Nueva Recuperada Project in Peru, a 20,795-hectare, district-scale land package with two mining units and over 200 targets. Current production at the Tangana Mining Unit is scaling alongside the planned restart of the Plata Mine, supporting a path to ~6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. With immediate revenue, scalable growth, and long-term discovery upside - all within one integrated project - Silver X is building the next-generation silver company defined by growth, resilience, and responsible mining. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. García
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Kaitlin Taylor
Investor Relations
ir@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-x-mining-announces-management-update-1119590

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.