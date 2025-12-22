San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Texas-based digital marketing agency Funnel Boost Media helped family-owned roofing and exterior remodeling company Look Family Exteriors increase search impressions by 280% through a targeted local SEO campaign.

The company faced limited organic reach, low rankings for core roofing keywords, and inconsistent local traffic.

Funnel Boost Media Improved Local SEO Growth for Look Family Exteriors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/278322_5c3cc82fd492199c_001full.jpg

Funnel Boost Media implemented a local SEO strategy that included high-value service keywords, on-page and technical optimization, internal linking between service and location pages, and content updates reflecting homeowner search behavior across multiple cities.

The team strengthened local search signals and kept a close eye on performance throughout the campaign.

Results:

280% increase in search impressions

57% rise in average keyword rankings

500% increase in roofing-related search interest

20% growth in organic leads

These improvements helped Look Family Exteriors gain more consistent visibility in search results for its target service areas.

"Local search really comes down to matching how real homeowners actually look for services. For Look Family Exteriors, we focused on shaping their website around the way people search for roofing and exterior work, which helped them show up more often and connect with the right customers," said Ryan Duncan, Founder and Managing Partner of Funnel Boost Media.

For more information on how Funnel Boost Media can help service businesses improve local search visibility and drive more organic leads, read the full case study here: Case Study: Look Family Exteriors.

About Funnel Boost Media

Funnel Boost Media is a Texas-based digital marketing agency that helps service businesses grow online through search optimization, content, and performance tracking. The agency specializes in multi-location SEO strategies that align technical foundations with local search demand.

