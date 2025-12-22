Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
22.12.2025 14:00 Uhr
Balich Wonder Studio: AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS 2025

A Powerful Opening Ceremony Set the Stage for Africa's Greatest Football Celebration

Balich Wonder Studio and Avant Scène brought the Opening Ceremony to life

MILAN, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 21, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) officially opened with a powerful and immersive Opening Ceremony, celebrating unity, identity, and the unstoppable resilience of African football. The show was created and delivered through a partnership between Balich Wonder Studio and Avant Scène, bringing together a global creative force with deep local expertise.

Pictures by Luca Parisse.

The collaboration united Balich Wonder Studio, global leader in live entertainment and creative force behind the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with Avant Scène, a leading Moroccan event production agency.

A tribute to Africa's cultural richness and collective spirit, the Opening Ceremony celebrated Morocco's role as host nation while embracing the continent's creative energy. Shaped by Creative Director Carlos Navarrete Patiño around the concept of light as a unifying force, the show unfolded as a large-scale, immersive journey connecting cultures, generations, and shared dreams.

The Ceremony featured an outstanding lineup of international and African artists, including RedOne, French Montana, Davido, Ayra Starr, Jaylann, Lartiste and Angélique Kidjo.

Simone Merico, Co-Founder of Balich Wonder Studio, commented:

"The Africa Cup of Nations is more than a football tournament - it is a celebration of identity, pride, and unity. Designing an Opening Ceremony for AFCON 2025 meant creating a moment where cultures, stories, and emotions came together, and where light became a powerful symbol of connection across the continent."

Rooted in Morocco's cultural heritage, the Opening Ceremony transformed the stadium into a dynamic and immersive environment. Inspired by Moroccan zellij tile-work and the official tournament logo, the Field of Play became a bold visual canvas, where graphic patterns, light, and dynamic LED elements interacted with choreography.

Balich Wonder Studio and Avant Scène will also collaborate on the Closing Ceremony of the tournament.

BALICH WONDER STUDIO

Balich Wonder Studio is an integrated entertainment group that conceives, produces, and delivers ground-breaking live experiences. The Studio creates visionary projects with long-lasting value, from large-scale ceremonies to immersive shows, brand events, exhibitions and destination experiences. Balich Wonder Studio believes in the transformative power of emotion to generate wonder and craft unforgettable memories through unique creativity and impeccable execution.
www.balichwonderstudio.com

AVANT SCENE

Morocco's leading agency in event communication, is known for its deep cultural knowledge, local network of artists and talents, and two decades of experience in both local and international events. Their understanding of Moroccan identity and values forms the foundation for an authentic and powerful show.
https://www.avantscene.ma/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850447/BWS_Luca_Parisse.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850445/BalichWonder_Studio_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850446/Avant_Scene_Logo.jpg

BalichWonder Studio Logo

Avant Scene Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/africa-cup-of-nations-2025-302647985.html

