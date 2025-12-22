Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 14:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Switching Payroll Providers Won't Fix Past IRS Errors - Clear Start Tax Warns Business Owners About Lingering Liability

Tax professionals say changing payroll services may stop future mistakes, but it does not erase unpaid taxes or filing errors already on record with the IRS.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Business owners facing payroll tax issues often assume that switching payroll providers will resolve ongoing problems with the IRS. However, tax resolution specialists caution that while a new provider may help prevent future errors, it does not eliminate past payroll tax liabilities or correct filings that have already been submitted.

According to Clear Start Tax, payroll taxes are ultimately the responsibility of the employer, not the payroll company. When mistakes occur - such as underpaid withholding, late deposits, or missed filings - the IRS continues to hold the business accountable, even if those errors were caused by a previous provider.

"Changing payroll companies is a smart operational move, but it's not a reset button," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "The IRS looks at the employer as responsible for everything that's already been reported or missed."

Clear Start Tax notes that unresolved payroll tax issues can linger for years, often surfacing unexpectedly through IRS notices, penalty assessments, or enforcement actions. In some cases, business owners are surprised to learn that balances continued to grow long after the payroll provider relationship ended.

"Payroll tax problems don't disappear just because the system changes," the spokesperson said. "If the IRS sees missing deposits or incorrect filings, it will pursue the business until those issues are addressed."

Tax professionals say early intervention is critical. Ignoring notices or assuming a new provider has corrected past errors can lead to escalating penalties, interest, and potential collection activity.

"Business owners should treat payroll tax notices as urgent," the Clear Start Tax spokesperson added. "Addressing past issues head-on is often far less costly than waiting for enforcement to intensify."

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

About Clear Start Tax
Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that assists businesses and individuals with IRS matters, including payroll tax issues, back taxes, and compliance challenges. The firm provides education-focused guidance and tailored solutions designed to help taxpayers resolve problems and move forward with confidence.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/switching-payroll-providers-wont-fix-past-irs-errors-clear-start-1117130

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.