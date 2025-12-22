Zello Honors Global Frontline Innovators in 4th Annual Zello Talks Awards

Recognizing frontline teams who turn everyday communication into life-saving and business-critical action.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Zello, a frontline communications and operational efficiency platform, is proud to announce the winners of the 4th Annual Zello Talks Awards, honoring organizations that use Zello to transform operations, protect communities, and deliver critical services when it matters most. The Zello Talks Awards celebrate the creativity and resilience of frontline teams who rely on Zello every day.

"With an ever-growing mobile and frontline workforce, reliable communication is the backbone of safe, efficient operations," said Bruce MacFadyen, COO at Zello. "These award winners show what's possible when teams have instant access to each other and to the information they need. From drone deliveries and hotel emergencies to senior care, clinics, and EMS, Zello is the connective tissue that helps great teams do their best work."

2025 Zello Talks Award Winners

Talk-a-LOT - Zipline International

Zipline International earned this award for having the broadest range of use cases, relying on Zello as a mission-critical tool to coordinate drone-based medical deliveries across Ghana, Nigeria, and Rwanda.

"Zello has transformed how Zipline coordinates medical deliveries across Ghana, Nigeria, and Rwanda by making communication faster, simpler, and more efficient," the team shared in their nomination. "This has cut coordination time by more than 50%, allowing us to respond to emergencies and launch deliveries much faster."

Let the Numbers Do the Talking - Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Riyadh

For delivering measurable productivity gains, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Riyadh stood out through their improvements in fire, life, safety and security outcomes, enabled by Zello-powered emergency coordination.

"Through Zello, our diverse team has been more pro-active in communicating any emergency cases specially medical cases in our hotels where key personnel responded in as short as 3 minutes range with no delays," the hotel noted. "Our KPIs for the hotel in relation to Fire, Life, Safety and Security have drastically improved from 55% to 89%."

Talk of the Town - SenCare Management

SenCare Management earned recognition for creativity, using Zello in innovative and deeply integrated ways across its senior living communities.

"Zello was the missing piece that transformed communication across SenCare Management's senior living communities," the organization wrote. "Zello hasn't just improved how we communicate - it has redefined how we operate, driving faster response times, stronger collaboration, and a safer, more efficient environment for every community we serve."

Less Chatter, More Communication - The Center for Children with Special Needs

The Center for Children with Special Needs (CCSN) was recognized with the award for most efficiency gained for turning Zello into the central nervous system of a multi-discipline clinic.

"We use it for building communication and management in a multi-discipline clinic for children with special needs," CCSN shared. "It's essentially our entire communication system once on the clock and in our buildings. It helps keep our clients and staff safe, and overall makes our world go round."

All-Star MVP - Zello Hero - Taney County Ambulance District (TCAD)

Taney County Ambulance District (TCAD) was honored for first-responder leadership after reshaping emergency medical communications throughout its region.

"Zello has transformed how our ambulance service communicates by streamlining operations and removing bottlenecks," TCAD reported. "Over the past few years, Zello has consistently served as our fail-safe, handling radio, console, and GPS failures, ensuring continuity of service."

These stories reflect the larger mission behind how Zello builds and supports its customers around the world. Alex Gavrilov, CEO and Founder of Zello, emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to frontline organizations, particularly through the Zello for First Responders initiative:

"We are honored that so many frontline innovators choose Zello for their most critical work and we take that responsibility seriously. Since launching the Zello for First Responders program, we've seen thousands of agencies use Zello as a lifeline when other systems fail. The stories behind this year's Zello Talks winners are a powerful reminder of why we build for reliability, speed, and simplicity."

Judges for this year's awards included industry experts Don Marsh, Editor at Semco Publishing and Bethany Leffingwell, Executive Director, Foundation for Better Business.

For more information about the Zello Talks Awards and how Zello empowers frontline teams, visit www.zello.com .

About Zello

Zello is the leading push-to-talk communication platform trusted by over 6,500 organizations around the world. The platform delivers more than 10 billion voice messages each month and is purpose-built for frontline teams in industries like construction, retail, hospitality, and transportation. With the launch of AI Digests and the Ella AI Assistant, Zello is redefining frontline communication - making conversations smarter, faster, and more actionable. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Zello is simple to use, integrate, and manage, connecting frontline and operations teams with one touch to solve problems, manage exceptions and collaborate more efficiently. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch. Visit zello.com for more information.

