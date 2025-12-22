DealFlow Events: DealFlow Discovery Conference Announces Panel on Microcap Deal Trends and Regulation for 2026, Featuring Richard Anslow of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

Industry experts to examine 2025 deal data, evolving regulatory pressures, and capital formation strategies shaping the microcap market

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / DealFlow Events today announced a featured panel discussion, "Inside the Microcap Markets: Deals, Trends & Regulation for 2026," to be held at the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The session will include Richard Anslow, Partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, the conference's Platinum Sponsor, alongside a panel of legal, financial, and advisory professionals active across the microcap ecosystem.

As the landscape for microcap companies continues to evolve, the panel will provide a data-driven look at 2025 deal activity and examine what companies, investors, and advisors should expect in 2026. Topics will span IPOs and uplistings, cross-listings, SPACs, secondary offerings, and crypto-related transactions, as well as the increasing regulatory scrutiny shaping capital formation strategies.

Key discussion areas will include:

A data-driven overview of microcap deal activity across financing strategies

The impact of crypto-related listings on the microcap markets in 2025

Regulatory changes anticipated for 2026 and their implications for issuers and investors

How companies and investors are adapting to heightened oversight, disclosure requirements, and trading scrutiny

Practical insights on positioning for success in a shifting market environment

"Microcap capital formation continues to intersect with a wider range of transaction structures, from traditional IPOs and uplistings to SPAC-related activity and emerging crypto-adjacent listings," said Richard Anslow, Partner at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. "EGS has been involved across these areas for many years, and I look forward to joining a highly experienced panel to discuss what the data from 2025 reflects and how regulatory developments may shape opportunities and compliance considerations in 2026."

The panel will be moderated by Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman, and will feature the following panelists:

Ross Carmel , Partner, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel

Richard Anslow , Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Stephen Lambrix, Managing Director, Ernst & Young LLP

"This panel brings together professionals who are actively involved in the transactions shaping today's microcap market," said Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events. "It's designed to give attendees a clear, practical view of where deal activity has been and how regulatory developments may influence capital formation in 2026."

The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together public and private growth companies, investors, analysts, and capital markets advisors for two days of curated programming, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Additional information and registration details are available at: https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com/

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events organizes conferences that connect growth companies with investors, analysts, and advisors across the capital markets through curated content, networking, and one-on-one meetings.

About Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is a New York-based law firm focused on securities law, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, with extensive experience advising microcap and growth-oriented companies, including IPOs, SPACs, and emerging digital asset-related transactions.

