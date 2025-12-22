Timmins, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - The Ontario Prospectors Association (OPA) announces the appointment of Steve Virtue as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This milestone reflects the organization's strategic evolution within Ontario's mineral exploration landscape.

Mr. Virtue brings over 20 years of communications and public affairs expertise, with 15 years in mineral exploration and mining. His senior roles include leading global external affairs at Yamana Gold and directing government relations and communications at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), including its rebranding. He holds an MBA Certificate from Rotman School of Management, a Master's in Education, and a Bachelor's in Political Science.

As Interim CEO, Mr. Virtue will lead the OPA in its policy development, advocacy and member engagement efforts. He will support the implementation of a new strategic vision for the Association and oversee initiatives spanning government relations, organizational growth, education, and partnerships.

"The OPA plays a vital role in advancing Ontario's explorationists and service providers," said Virtue. "I look forward to collaborating with the Board, regional associations, and exploration industry players to strengthen advocacy, enhance services, and ensure prospectors remain central to Ontario's mineral exploration future."

"We have been working hard these past 18 months with a focus on revitalizing the Association and this appointment exemplifies our progress in strengthening governance and cultivating a Board reflecting Ontario's diverse exploration community," said William MacRae, Association President and Chair of the OPA Revitalization Committee. "These initiatives position the OPA to effectively serve the next generation of industry leaders."

Through strategic organizational changes, the OPA is building a modern Association aligned with today's evolving mineral exploration landscape to deliver improved and measurable benefits to members and the broader exploration ecosystem. The Association's Revitalization Committee has benefited from the significant leadership and dedication of William MacRae; Michael Rosatelli, OPA Director and Treasurer; Danièle Spethmann, OPA Director and Board Secretary.

Ontario Prospectors Association: The Premier Voice for the Mineral Exploration Industry

While honoring its legacy, the OPA is transforming to meet the demands of an increasingly sophisticated mining environment, enhancing its role as Ontario's leading mineral exploration advocate. This represents a deliberate elevation of the Association's influence, credibility, and member value. 2026 promises to be extraordinary. Join us.

www.ontarioprospectors.com

Source: Ontario Prospectors Association