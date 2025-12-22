FusionLayer announced today the acquisition of Omnitele, a globally recognized expert in mobile network performance, analytics, and engineering. This acquisition greatly boosts FusionLayer's capabilities in the fast-changing field of Intelligent Networks, where automation, analytics, and radio access network (RAN) expertise come together to shape the future of mobile connectivity.

As part of the transaction, Omnitele's PRIMEA/PRIVIA product line and its highly regarded RAN engineering and professional services teams will join FusionLayer. These capabilities will be integrated with FusionLayer's existing DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM) and Infinity EMS technologies-forming a unified portfolio that covers IP automation, performance intelligence, and network optimization.

"FusionLayer has dedicated years to building the digital foundation that enables large-scale automation," said Juha Holkkola, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of FusionLayer Group. "By combining PRIMEA's analytics capabilities with Omnitele's engineering expertise and our own automation technologies, we are developing a uniquely powerful solution set for operators preparing for AI-native, high-performance mobile networks. This marks a significant step forward for FusionLayer and our customers."

FusionLayer's Intelligent Network Portfolio

Under the Intelligent Network umbrella, the expanded FusionLayer offering will include two interconnected solution areas:

Intelligent Network Products: integrating DDI, Infinity EMS, and PRIMEA into a unified software portfolio that provides automation, analytics, and performance intelligence across mobile networks.

Intelligent Network Services: offering expert RAN engineering, network audits, optimization, and integration services-helping operators unlock the full potential of intelligent, automated infrastructures.

"Omnitele and FusionLayer already share several long-standing customers in the Nordics, where both companies have built a reputation for technical excellence," said Harri Rauhala, Managing Director of Omnitele. "By joining forces, we see strong opportunities to bring our combined expertise to FusionLayer's global customer base and to support operators outside the region with the same level of commitment and measurable outcomes. I believe the synergies in our portfolios and customer relationships will create significant new value."

The acquisition aligns with FusionLayer Group's long-term strategy by consolidating telecom-focused capabilities under the FusionLayer Telecoms subsidiary, while continuing to operate centralized Group functions and strategic initiatives such as patent monetization and next-generation automation development.

Integration activities will begin immediately after the acquisition is completed.

FusionLayer assists operators and enterprises in developing intelligent, automated, and scalable digital infrastructures. Serving customers in over 30 countries, FusionLayer delivers technologies and expertise that support next-generation mobile and cloud networks.

About Omnitele

Founded in 1988, Omnitele has supported the planning and optimization of over 100 mobile networks worldwide. Its PRIMEA/PRIVIA platform and engineering teams are trusted across the industry for delivering measurable improvements in RAN performance.

