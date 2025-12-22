Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 12:06
32,620 Euro
+0,74 % +0,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,53032,56014:46
32,53032,56014:46
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 14:30 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Real Estate acquires I-78 Commerce Center, a recently developed logistics facility in Central Pennsylvania

  • Single-asset acquisition of a newly built 809,000 square foot cross-dock distribution center in Berks Country, PA
  • Facility is strategically located along Interstate 78, offering proximate access to nearly half of the U.S. population within a single day's drive
  • Transaction aligns with EQT Real Estate's conviction in critical supply chain infrastructure and focus on high-spec assets in strategic U.S. distribution markets

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund IV ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired I-78 Commerce Center, a state-of-the-art cross-dock distribution center located in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Delivered in 2024, the facility features 40-foot clear heights, 590-foot building depth, and a 185-foot truck court, along with 123 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, and parking for 156 trailers. Its cross-dock configuration and minimal office buildout are optimized for national distribution, and the site's proximity to major Northeast distribution markets and the Port of New York and New Jersey supports same-day reach to nearly half of the U.S. population.

The Pennsylvania I-78/I-81 corridor is one of the most competitive logistics markets in the country, with constrained industrial supply, prolonged entitlement timelines, and limited availability of large-format facilities. Positioned at the midpoint between the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic population centers, the property benefits from critical access to essential distribution infrastructure, including regional and international airports, considerable freight infrastructure and an intermodal rail terminal.

Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This acquisition adds yet another high-quality asset to our logistics portfolio in one of the most supply-contrained and strategically located distribution markets in the U.S., with the facility's design and location positioning it well to serve both regional and national demand. We remain focused on acquiring modern, mission-critical infrastructure that supports evolving supply chain needs, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to a long-term focus on access, scale, and tenant utility."

EQT Real Estate would like to thank Brad Ruppel, Michael Hines, Joseph Hill, and Brian Fiumara of CBRE National Partners, who represented the seller in the transaction.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-acquires-i-78-commerce-center--a-recently-developed-logistics-facility-in-central-pe,c4285506

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4285506/3854742.pdf

Press Release, ICP IV, I-78 Commerce Center, 21122025

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/20250912-dji-0010-3,c3497687

20250912 DJI 0010 3

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-acquires-i-78-commerce-center-a-recently-developed-logistics-facility-in-central-pennsylvania-302647999.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.