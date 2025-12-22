Provisional data from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for 2025 showed that monthly utility-scale solar generation increased from an average of 0.73 TWh in 2024 to 0.99 TWh in the first nine months of 2025.Ireland's €18.9 billion ($22.2 billion) investment package for 2026-30 has been published by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and the government. The plan - referred to as Price Review 6 (PR6) - will continue to work with industry and developers to increase the supply of onshore wind and solar electricity by 2030. According to the Sustainable Energy Authority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...