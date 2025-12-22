The Third Yunnan Blueberry Conference and the release ceremony of the "Xinhua-Yunnan Honghe Blueberry Industry Development Index Report" opened on December 19 in Jianshui County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222516223/en/

The opening ceremony of the conference on 19th Dec in Jianshui.

The conference has attracted scholars, experts, business representatives, and purchasers from across China, who have gathered here to explore pathways for promoting the high-quality development of the blueberry industry.

During the three-day conference, organizers convened two major signing ceremonies: a cooperation agreement to jointly establish the Yunnan Blueberry Research Institute, and a strategic agreement to enhance financial support for the full industrial chain of Honghe blueberries. Outstanding organizations and individuals contributing significantly to the development of the Honghe blueberry sector were also recognized.

Experts and industry leaders engaged in in-depth exchanges on the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry, strategies for strengthening branding to drive high-quality growth, and innovation in blueberry breeding. Alongside the main forum, the event featured a closed-door matchmaking session for the new harvest season, a forum on water-fertilizer and substrate technology, and a dedicated investment promotion event focused on the Honghe blueberry supply chain.

According to projections shared at the conference, the global blueberry market is expected to exceed USD 32 billion by 2025, reflecting strong momentum and significant room for expansion. By the end of 2024, China's total blueberry planting area had surpassed 1.4 million mu, transforming the fruit from a niche "premium product" into a mainstream consumer good with rapidly increasing market penetration and purchase frequency.

Honghe's blueberry industry has emerged as a standout performer. Leveraging its geographic, climatic, and technological advantages, Honghe blueberries demonstrate strong performance in key quality indicators including sweetness, firmness, and anthocyanin content, strengthening competitiveness in premium markets. As of October 2025, Honghe's annual blueberry output exceeded 130,000 tons, accounting for approximately 16 percent of China's total blueberry production and 60 percent of Yunnan's, consistently ranking among the highest production regions nationwide.

Looking ahead, Honghe Prefecture plans to further optimize its business environment, expand investment channels across the entire value chain, and accelerate progress toward a more large-scale, environmentally friendly, and brand-driven blueberry industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222516223/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact: EncycloVision (Shenzhen) Brand Communication Co., Ltd.

Eason Zhou

Email: evisionsinfo@gmail.com