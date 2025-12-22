Auri, Inc.: Shareholders Update Report

Auri Inc ("AURI") Provides Shareholders Updates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Auri Inc, "OTCID:AURI" a cutting-edge technology driven incubating holding company releases end of year progress report:

Today the company announced the engagement of an Advisory Consulting Firm.

"We are excited for the future here at Auri Inc. This advisory group can literally take us from A to Z; from merger and acquisitions, corporate compliance filings and reporting, and corporate and capital Structure and Growth. Mergers and Acquisitions has been a staple of our developments concept and by adding digital assets and "in-ground" assets. However, acquiring revenue producing companies to the portfolio and our Crypto Currencies adds additional value to our companies." Explained Edward Vakser/CEO

Auri, has been growing the past few years internally with additional founder capital investments made within its subsidiaries, Black Dragon Resources, Inc., "OTCID:BDGR, PBS Holding, Inc, "OTCID:PBHG", and TradeStar Resources Corp, "OTCID:TSRR"

Recently, several of the company subsidiary companies successfully filed the necessary financial statement and corporate disclosures to the SEC and OTC Markets exchange enabling them to be moved to a higher tier listing. Specifically, BDGR is now OTCID, PBHG is pending a REG CF upgrade, and TSRR filed for REG CF as well.

AURI is currently consolidating its assets to qualify for further tier upgrades with a possible move onto the NASDAQ exchange. "We always believed that AURI is slated to be trading on NASDAQ, however, if the pathway is through a SPAC merger, then, we would welcome that for our shareholders!" explained Edward Vkaser, CEO.

Over the past year the company has realigned its business activities and founding assets to focus its initiatives for the sole purpose of building consolidated revenue and issuing stock and cash dividends to its shareholders.

The company is advancing its assets and business activities with the use of innovative AI Optimization, Blockchain and Fintech technologies, with updates coming this week.

Within the past year, the company has forged new strategic alliances and business ventures that will provide tremendous asset value and revenues for the company and shareholder value in the near term

Upon the completion of our due diligence, Auri, Inc will be offering its shareholders a "Cash Dividend" of $0.10 a share of 25% of the company's net revenue once the stock has reached $0.10 and maintains $0.10 or greater. Shareholders will receive a distribution every quarter via their brokerage firms once FINRA approves this corporate action, and SEC has accepted the "Cash Dividend" filings.

"The company will release the most recent reports on all inground assets for proper evaluations. We believe that the most recent economic battle cry: "Drill, baby, drill" will finally allow Auri Inc., to utilize its investments in oil and gas related products and services, bringing new life to a new and very motivated Oil and Gas industry!" Explain Edward Vakser, CEO.

Throughout this past year, the company announced several milestones that were recently completed.

Recent Accomplishments:

Formed a strategic partnership that holds rights to gold reserves in Canada

The company launched its own Cryptocurrency, "AURI" token, www.auritoken.io. Auri token will be backed by gold reserves AURI holds rights to in Canada

Auri is preparing a launch a new Super Token. The new Super AG Token will be trading under symbol AUSI. 2 billion tokens have been created under the AUSI on the Polygon Network and will be listed on XT.com Exchange. XT.com has 148 million subscribers

Establishing a European Crypto Exchange for the processing of purchasing and the sale of crypto coins and NFTs. The Market Potential to reach over 750 million people for the introduction of AURI's tokens, processing, and exchange.

Established R/D division to build AI driven global online marketplace to sell entertainment, media, art, collectibles with the use of many forms of currencies and crypto currencies through the support of innovative technologies from its payment processing partners. The company has ability to process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe utilizing its current relationship with the Company TSYS.

The formation of the Starfest meme coin for the merchandising of all products through the direct selling network, "Starfest" Assets, inventory and Merchandise backing the Starfest coin will include rare art, music, computer software, sports memorabilia, apparel, and countless collectibles.

Formed a strategic alliance with Melody Trust in forming a high-tech full-service audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company.

The company plans to acquire and produce High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency with a focus on becoming one of the largest Art Publishing and distribution companies in the world

Auri Inc., and one of its subsidiary companies, are in the process of filing documents to the SEC in preparation of acquiring a Digital Asset Treasury Company, "DATCO", which is also known as a "DAT" Corporation. In addition to the DATCO, we will be adding a Digital Asset Management Platform known as a "DAM".

A digital asset treasury is the corporate practice of holding and managing cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other digital assets as a core component of a company's financial strategy. While most companies hold only cash and traditional short-term securities, a digital asset treasury company (often called a DAT or DATCO) deliberately and strategically accumulates and manages digital assets

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), is an emerging publicly traded company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and mining, fine art, media and entertainment content and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions. AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

