Conduent Transportation, aglobal provider of smart mobility technology solutionsand business unit of Conduent Incorporated(Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the launch of Italy's first integrated transit EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) contactless payment system, developed in partnership with transit operators Brescia Mobilità and Arriva Italia. Conduent previously collaborated with both operators to implement their individual EMV systems, and this new integration marks a significant step forward in digitalizing ticketing systems.

The integrated system allows passengers traveling on Brescia Mobilità's urban network and Arriva Italia's extra-urban network to purchase a single ticket that is valid across both systems using contactless debit or credit cards, as well as NFC enabled digital wallets. The solution automatically calculates the correct fare based on the journey taken. In addition, the system enables a multi-passenger ticket, allowing one traveler to purchase multiple fares in a single transaction with the same card.

This represents the first EMV system integration between two public transport operators in Italy, and it serves as a pioneering example of a multi-operator EMV platform functioning as a shared service hub across public transport companies.

To support this innovation, Conduent enhanced its EMV solution with two new modules.

A Tokenizer protects sensitive data by generating a unique identifier, or token, for each card used.

An Orchestrator manages the end-to-end payment process, ensuring transactions are secure and efficient, including the reconciliation of payments.

"We are proud to have been the first in Lombardy to introduce EMV contactless payment technology," said Marco Medeghini, General Manager at Brescia Mobilità Group. "By working with Conduent and Arriva Italia, we have taken a major step toward digitalizing public transportation and advancing our shared vision of a modern, sustainable system."

"This collaboration represents a decisive step forward for public transport in the city of Brescia and its province a first-of-its kind integrated payment system connecting two major operators," said Angelo Costa, Managing Director of Arriva Italia. "Building off the success of EMV technology, we invested in this joint solution to offer an innovative and easy-to-use service to our passengers."

"Brescia Mobilità and Arriva Italia recognize that adopting innovative technologies enhances the passenger experience. Conduent's EMV solution laid the foundation for a scalable, multi-operator system that can be expanded to a wider geographical area," said Jean-Charles Zaia, President, Transit Solutions at Conduent. "We are proud to support Brescia Mobilità and Arriva Italia with this first-of-its-kind implementation in Italy, made possible by Conduent's innovation and our partners' commitment to progress."

Conduent fare collection systems are in use on more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world. In addition to Brescia, Conduent has deployed contactless payment systems in more than 10 cities in Italy including Bergamo, Venice, and Verona.

