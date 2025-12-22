Auri, Inc.: Shareholders Updates

Black Dragon (BDGR) new acquisition and management financial updates.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCID:BDGR), a partly owned company by AURI, Inc., "OTCID:AURI" announced a new strategic acquisition, RJK Ranch Holdings, the spearhead of the deal flow.

The company will release the full Linquist & Co., LLC mining report this Friday. The company and management anticipate an optimistic analyst algorithm report on 50 million metric tons in assets at current $ 55.00 per metric ton prices.

The company's advisory consultant team and management team have re-structured BDGR for the acquisition deal path which includes combining all operating companies and inground assets into BDGR; and in preparation towards BDGR further uplisting to a larger exchange, within the next planned six months.

"We have strategically structured our acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with our fracking sand deposits and our trucking delivery services to our oil and Gas clients!" "I'm excited to bring my 20 years of experience in operations, logistic, and managerial services, in addition to my personal company holdings to BDGR. Currently we are completing the merger of the logistics and trucking company, "Triumph Energy Services LLC"., a revenue producing company which will add and enhance the overall business portfolio of BDGR. The company CPA will update BDGR annual financial and disclosure statements to reflect the ongoing seven-figure revenue model for BDGR. BDGR's growth strategy is to acquire and merge oil, gas, and inground reserves assets and revenue generating company opportunities into BDGR!" stated Bon Haldar, CEO.

"These are very impactful moves for the company, and other newly formed BDGR subsidiaries. These companies provide vertically integrated services for each group. Adding more revenue producing acquisitions and rare earth assets for each company adds to the overall shareholders value." Explained Mr. Edward Vakser exiting CEO.

