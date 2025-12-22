Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) ("Eastport" or the "Company") provides a year end update for shareholders.

Highlights:

Successful completion of Qualifying Transaction with Penbar Capital Ltd., oversubscribed concurrent financing & admission to the TSX-V

Commencement of Phase 1 Drilling program(s) at the Company's Qualifying Property, Matsitama Copper project

Commencement of Phase 1 Drilling program at Semarule Rare Earth Elements (REE) project

Commencement of Phase 1 Drilling program at Foley Uranium Project

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Founder & CEO, commented,

"Since our listing on 20 November 2025, Eastport has announced, commenced, and concurrently advanced three drill programs across our copper, rare earth, and uranium interests in Botswana. As the year draws to a close, I want to outline some strategic priorities for the period ahead.

"Advancing projects through the steepest phase of the development curve in our industry requires substantial capital and is rarely feasible without strongly aligned market conditions where access to capital, investor sentiment, and commodity pricing converge favourably.

"It is in precisely these windows of opportunity that disciplined and focused execution is essential to optimising and sustaining shareholder value. With this in mind, now is an appropriate time to share our broader vision for Eastport in 2026 and beyond:

Develop and Distribute: Eastport holds a portfolio of five critical metal projects, each at different stages of development and geological confidence. In 2026, as our exploration and drilling programs progress, we will concurrently pursue corporate transactions designed to reduce direct balance sheet exposure to development costs while retaining material economic interest in the assets, both directly and indirectly for the benefit of our shareholders.

International Market Access: Throughout the year, the Company has been working with a range of international advisors to advance potential secondary listings that reflect the geographic diversity of our shareholder register, asset base, Board, and management team. This initiative is a key step in enhancing accessibility for existing and prospective shareholders by providing seamless trading in their domestic markets.

Anchor Asset Focus: Eastport was not conceived as a pure project incubator or generator. We are a proactive explorer and developer with a clear priority: to advance a core anchor asset in parallel with our Develop and Distribute strategy. While preserving appropriate optionality across the portfolio, we remain firmly aligned on directing resources and capital toward this flagship opportunity as the Company matures.

"It has been a proud and productive year for Eastport, closing 2025 with achievements and positioned for continued progress. We approach 2026 with the discipline and dedication required to deliver on our objectives.

"On behalf of the Board and management, I extend sincere thanks to our shareholders, local stakeholders in Botswana, advisors, Directors and management team for their ongoing support and commitment. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and good health and prosperity in 2026."





Location Map of Eastport's Projects in Botswana

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/278800_02f62c9084daea4b_001full.jpg

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Eastport is a disruptive critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching $20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278800

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.