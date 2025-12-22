pixiv Inc.: Look Back on Your Year on Pixiv With the Limited-Time Event 'myBESTpixiv2025'

Share Highlights About Your Most Viewed Tags and Works of 2025 - Over 370,000 Users Participated Last Year

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is excited to announce the launch of myBESTpixiv2025, a limited-time event starting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2025. Available on pixiv's illustration, manga, and novel posting platform, this event will allow users to look back on their 2025 activities on pixiv based on posting and browsing data.



Special website: https://www.pixiv.net/special/mybestpixiv



Look back on a year filled with creativity and inspiration with myBESTpixiv.



About myBESTpixiv2025

This campaign allows users who have posted or viewed content on pixiv to review their 2025 activities. More than 370,000 users participated in 2024.



On the special website, users can generate personalized cards displaying their year's activities, including their yearly activity report, the top five tags they viewed in 2025, and their most viewed work of the year. These cards can be shared on social media or downloaded as images.



Event period: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, to Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at 1:59 p.m. JST



*Users must log in with their pixiv account to generate their activity cards on the special page.



myBESTpixiv2025 is also available in the pixiv app.

For the first time this year, myBESTpixiv2025 is available on the app.



Users can learn how to use the feature on the app's My Page.



In celebration of this milestone, the app will feature a special myBESTpixiv2025 icon for a limited time.



How to Check This Feature

From the App Store or Google Play, simply download or update the pixiv app to the latest version for myBESTpixiv2025 to display on My Page.



Availability period: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, to Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 (JST)

*Please note that the new icon may be discontinued without prior notice.



How to Use:

Download the pixiv app from the App Store or Google Play or update it to the latest version.



Install/update the iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/pixiv/id337248563



Install/update the Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.pxv.android



About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.



pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiry: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi/Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

