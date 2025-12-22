SK tes Announces Grand Opening of New Shannon Facility, Marking a Milestone for Sustainable Technology in Ireland

SHANNON, IE / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / SK tes, a global leader in secure technology lifecycle and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Shannon, County Clare. The opening event, to be held on Jan. 15, 2026, marks the culmination of a journey that began with the company's announcement in 2025 of its plans to establish a purpose-built facility in one of Ireland's fastest-growing technology regions.

The grand opening will be hosted by Jin Mo Lee, SK tes Group CEO at SK tes and guest of honor, Minister Timmy Dooley will cut the ribbon to officially open the site. Minister Dooley, a Clare native, serves as Minister of State for Climate, Energy and the Environment. Minister Dooley's leadership in climate, energy, and environmental policy is especially relevant as Ireland continues to attract major global data center infrastructure and technology companies, while placing increased emphasis on sustainability and resource recovery.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the official opening of our Shannon facility - a site that embodies our commitment to Ireland's technology sector, to the local community, and to a sustainable future," said Thomas Holberg, President EMEA at SK tes. "Our Shannon site will support Irish businesses in achieving their reuse and sustainability targets while creating meaningful employment and strengthening the region's role as a technology and innovation hub. We are delighted to welcome Minister Timmy Dooley to officially open the site."

The Shannon site, which has been operational since Autumn 2025, delivers comprehensive ITAD, data center decommissioning, and technology lifecycle management services to some of Ireland's largest enterprises - including hyperscale data center operators - while also supporting national sustainability and circular economy goals. The facility is engineered to provide best-in-class support for every stage of the IT lifecycle, from deployment and operation to decommissioning and certified data destruction, all backed by SK tes' global standards of quality, compliance and security.

Ireland is at the forefront of Europe's digital economy, with the data centre sector experiencing rapid growth, and the Shannon region is emerging as a strategic hub for technology investment and innovation. The SK tes Shannon facility is purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of both indigenous Irish companies and multinationals, offering rapid, secure, and compliant services for every stage of the IT lifecycle. The site directly supports the goals set out in Ireland's Climate Action Plan and Circular Economy Strategy, helping Irish businesses achieve their reuse and sustainability targets while creating meaningful employment and strengthening the region's role as a technology and innovation hub.

SK tes' mandate is clear: to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kilograms of assets by 2030. The company's mission of "sustaining tomorrow" is reflected in every facet of its strategy, from driving measurable decarbonisation across operations to empowering clients to decarbonise their supply chains through responsible technology lifecycle management.

SK tes is already making an impact in Ireland, having been selected as a finalist for the Green Technology Award at the 2026 Green Awards, recognising its commitment to redefining climate leadership in the ITAD sector.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

For press enquiries please contact:

Thomas Holberg, President EMEA, thomas.holberg@sktes.com

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager, kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-announces-grand-opening-of-new-shannon-facility-marking-a-1119326