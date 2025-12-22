Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Selected to Participate in Missile Defense Agency's Golden Dome Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Designation positions Applied Energetics to compete for future potential rapid task or delivery orders

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. ("AE") (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) and directed-energy technologies, today announced its selection to participate in the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.This designation positions Applied Energetics to compete for future potential rapid task or delivery orders that may be awarded to support technology demonstrations, missile tracking, resilient communications, and other national defense missions.

The SHIELD program is a major element of Department of War's (DoW's) new Golden Dome missile defense initiative, designed to create a layered shield against advanced ballistic and cruise missile threats. The SHIELD program has a potential 10-year contract ceiling of $151 billion and provides the MDA and other DoW organizations with a flexible contract vehicle to rapidly acquire advanced technologies of strategic importance to national defense. IDIQ vehicles establish terms for future work, but it does not commit the government to proceed to a contractual commitment. More than 2,100 organizations were selected to participate in the SHIELD program.

"Being selected for SHIELD is an important development for our Company, and represents a potential shift toward faster, more adaptive acquisition of innovative technology and solutions by MDA and other DoW organizations," said Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. "We look forward to supporting MDA in strengthening and sustaining the nation's defensive infrastructure with our low-size, weight, and power and scalable directed energy solutions as part of a resilient, layered homeland defense architecture."

MDA's Golden Dome initiative advances an integrated, multi-layered missile defense architecture designed to address increasingly complex and evolving threats. Through the SHIELD IDIQ, Applied Energetics will seek to support Golden Dome by developing and contributing its expertise in ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) and directed energy technologies, spanning research and development, prototyping, experimentation, testing, and the transition of innovative technologies into operationally relevant systems.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. ? Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

